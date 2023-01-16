Read full article on original website
Port Arthur Little Theatre brings Matilda to life on stage
PORT ARTHUR — Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is a powerful story of imagination and inspiration. Port Arthur Little Theatre opens its production of Matilda tonight, January 20th with three weekends of performances. Performances run January 20-22, 27-29, and February 3-5 at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30pm on...
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
The Morning Show previews The Main Event
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is checking out Beaumont's newest entertainment complex, The Main Event, located at 5380 Rexora Dr, Beaumont, TX 77707. With arcade games, food, and events like billiards, bowling and a gravity ropes course, The Main Event is seeking to make a splash in the Golden Triangle.
Jan. 18, 2023 - Pay it Forward: Honoring Demetrice Clifton for going above and beyond
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman has gone above and beyond for her community. That's why Demetrice Clifton is our Pay it Forward recipient. Fox 4/KFDM's Tan Radford has the report. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
VIDOR — Tan Radford made a stop at Southern Baking Done Wright this morning. This local bakery offers something for everyone with bread pudding, crawfish boudin king cake, french toast muffins, and many more sweet treats. You can find Southern Baking Done Wright on Facebook.
Lamar University honors the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
BEAUMONT — Lamar University is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. with a number of events throughout the week. The university is highlighting the role of Dr. King in motivating others to break barriers. On Thursday, the university hosted a grogram at its Student Center with...
Mentoring program in Beaumont working to develop young leaders
BEAUMONT — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a program in place to mentor and inspire young people and provide opportunities for them to excel. The program, so far, has provided 51 leadership classes in an effort to give back to youth in Beaumont. Fox 4/KFDM's Aaron Mack...
Large crowd turns out to honor retired Jefferson County DA Bob Wortham
BEAUMONT — A large crowd turned out to honor retired Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham on Thursday. They crowd gathered at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont to "roast" Wortham after his service of about 50 years in various key roles, including as U.S. Attorney, judge and district attorney.
LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar
BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire
BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
Fire heavily damages home in Orange County
Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
Do you know this man? PAPD releases video of theft suspect at Lowe's
Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Police Department is releasing video and images of a man investigators say walked out of Lowe's and took two laser levels without paying for them. Police say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Lowe's, 8383 Memorial Boulevard. The suspect left in...
Former PA councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton running for District 2 seat she once held
Port Arthur — Former Port Arthur city councilwoman Tiffany Hamilton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she wants to reclaim the seat she lost by only 3 votes. Hamilton says she's running for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat held by Cal Jones. Hamilton was the District 2 incumbent when Jones defeated her with 151 votes to Hamilton's 148 in the May, 2017 election. She filed a petition contesting the outcome of that election but the results stood.
Traffic backs up after Dowlen Road exit off Hwy 69 S. in Beaumont closed for three months
BEAUMONT — Traffic backs up in Beaumont near Parkdale Mall after the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) closed the southbound Dowlen Road exit off Highway 69. The closure will last three months. The construction project began impacting drivers Friday morning (Jan. 20) when the Dowlen Road exit and entrance...
Pastors remaining optimistic after fire destroys church building
PORT ARTHUR — Two Port Arthur pastors are figuring out their next steps after a fire burned down their church building around 2:30 this morning. Firefighters arrived at Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 2nd avenue at 19th street around 2:30 am. They fought the flames for hours but the...
Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years
Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
Indictment: Man accused of pulling gun on employee at Hamshire-Fannett High School
Jefferson County — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon in a Prohibited Place after witnesses allege he pulled a gun on an employee at Hamshire-Fannett High School. According to the indictment, at about 7:50 a.m. on December 16,...
