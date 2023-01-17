Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
The new governor’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping Shapiro deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
walnutport.com
New Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro takes office and vows to seek a better state: ‘Your problems have become my priorities’
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn into office on Tuesday about two hours after Austin Davis became the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, kicking off a new administration in Harrisburg. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Austin Davis sworn in as first Black Pa. lieutenant governor
Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Capitol, the first Black elected to the second-highest office in Pennsylvania, whose oath-taking marked the start of a new executive administration in the state. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Paul Muschick: Here’s the best thing Gov. Josh Shapiro said in his inaugural address
Column: When new Gov. Josh Shapiro spelled out his vision for Pennsylvania on Tuesday, he kept it simple.
walnutport.com
This Pa. state senator will be first to give birth in office. She’s part of a wave of women who have upped representation in Harrisburg.
State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti will be the state’s first sitting senator to give birth while in office, and that’s prompted some logistical questions.
walnutport.com
Pa. Senate unanimously passes bill to allow teachers to wear religious symbols
Pennsylvania public school teachers would be able to wear religious emblems, insignia and garb while on the job under legislation that unanimously passed the state Senate on Wednesday. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley animal shelter names new leader following departure of embattled executive director
The Center for Animal Health & Welfare shelter has a new executive director, replacing its embattled former leader.
walnutport.com
South Whitehall considering truck restriction at problematic intersection
A temporary truck traffic restriction on Eck Road in South Whitehall Township came up as a potential action during the board of commissioners meeting Wednesday night.
walnutport.com
More than 15 years after 100-home development in Upper Macungie was proposed, it’s back on the drawing board
A plan for 100 homes in Upper Macungie Township first approved in 2007 is back before township planners.
