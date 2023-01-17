Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
Troubling trend: 6 officers leaving NOPD for every 1 coming in
The number of criminal offenses is high in New Orleans at a time when the number of police officers is low and getting lower. Crime consultant Jeff Asher told the city council, the NOPD now stands at 929 commissioned officers. That’s down from more than 1200 less than 4 years ago.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer denies admitting to affair with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, attorney says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie says he never admitted to his wife that he had an affair with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, according to his attorney. In an amended divorce filing this month, Vappie’s wife claims he admitted to having an adulterous affair with “Mrs....
Vappie denies admitting affair with Mayor
Lawyers for NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie have announced that their client never stated he having an affair with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
iheart.com
Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor denies having affair with member of security team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell denies having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. That denial comes after a divorce filing saying Vappie admitted to having an affair with the mayor to his wife. The Times-Picayune published an article on its website, including a text message exchange between...
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
NOPD looking for person of interest in Iberville homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Iberville neighborhood.
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
fox8live.com
Tangipahoa court cleared following suspicious package left by man claiming to be ‘soverign citizen’
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse was reopened Friday (Jan. 20) after being temporarily closed in the morning due to a suspicious package left by an individual the sheriff’s office is very familiar with. Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed the court was open again by the afternoon after...
WDSU
NOPD deletes Facebook post on bond issue, DA backs police - says judges set low bonds
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a recent Facebook post was made in error by officers in the 3rd police district in Gentilly. The post pointed out that recently arrested suspects facing gun, stolen car and robbery charges were released from jail after posting bond. In...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
NOLA.com
Divorce filing appears to accuse Mayor LaToya Cantrell of affair with security officer
Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”. New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to...
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
400+ cars stolen in New Orleans in first 16 days of 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thieves have stolen hundreds of cars in New Orleans in the first 16 days of the new year, according to data from the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD says it has responded to 403 calls for service related to stolen cars. The Metropolitan Crime Commission believes that number is a bit higher, tracking over 500 car thefts.
