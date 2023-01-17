ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers receive permission to speak to Payton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position.

The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching searches.

Payton is expected to be a hot commodity among the NFL teams and could be particularly pricey for the Panthers to land given they are in the same division as the Saints.

