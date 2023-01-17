ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State focused on Texas, not on the return of Hunter

By John Sears
AMES – The Iowa State Cyclones moved up 2 spots in the latest AP ranking to 12th, despite losing at Kansas on Saturday. Tuesday night ISU faces another top 10 team, Texas and former Cyclones Tyrese Hunter.

TJ Otzelberger and players say they aren’t worried about Hunter returning to Ames, just focused on beating a good Texas team.

