Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO