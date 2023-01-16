Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
Caps Open Trip with Whitewash Win
A pair of former Desert Dogs bit the hand that once fed them on Thursday night in Tempe, helping the Caps to a 4-0 whitewash win over the Arizona Coyotes in Washington's first ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' new and temporary home. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots to...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 6, Canadiens 2
The Florida Panthers are so close to a playoff spot they can almost taste it. Moving to within just two points of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers improved to 22-20-5 with a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Overall, Florida...
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
Panthers score 5 straight in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Matthew Tkachuk scored 2 goals while Sam Reinhart recorded 1 goal and 2 assists to lift the Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Canadiens. Florida scored four times on the power play during the run, becoming the first NHL team to do so in one period this season. "We...
NHL
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Seek to Quiet the Cannon Tonight in Columbus
The Ducks continue a six-game road trip tonight, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will look to earn its first victory of the trip tonight after back-to-back losses in Pennsylvania earlier...
NHL
Kraken end Devils' 5-game winning streak with OT victory
SEATTLE -- Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken ended the New Jersey Devils' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Burakovsky circled the zone with the puck before scoring five-hole on Mackenzie Blackwood from the right face-off circle. "Those points...
NHL
Couple Turns Penguins Game into Lifelong Memory
Fans often cherish memories that are made on the ice during the game. For Gina Hammond, a life-changing experience happened in the stands at PPG Paints Arena following the Penguins' game on Dec. 30 versus New Jersey. Making the trek all the way to Pittsburgh from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Hammond's...
NHL
All Down The Line
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
Comments / 0