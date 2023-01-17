ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

KGET

Rain on the way once again for Kern County

It was a chilly start this Wednesday across Kern County with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly below average by the afternoon. We have a weak storm system arriving tomorrow morning, bringing light rain to some areas of the valley, snow showers to our mountains, and breezy conditions with up to 40 mph gusts. The system is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched

Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole. Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s...
KERN COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fog and Frost Ahead as Waterlogged Valley Starts to Dry Out

After three weeks of flooding, uprooted trees, and rockslides, clear skies are finally ahead for the Central Valley. Along with patchy fog, cooler temperatures, and frost. But Mother Nature hasn’t yet completed her participation-laden mission. The National Weather Service forecast calls for continued showers and possibly thunderstorms in the Fresno area Monday afternoon and evening. Winds up to 30 mph are also expected.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KGET

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Solo Vehicle Crash into Tree

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV crashed head-on into a tree leaving one victim deceased at the scene Wednesday night. The single-vehicle collision occurred on California Avenue near Bakersfield High School just after 10:00 p.m., Jan. 18. Firefighters and multiple Bakersfield Police officers responded to the scene. Bakersfield PD is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

