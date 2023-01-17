ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What we learned at Davos: The economy is a mess, but there's still hope

Friday marks the end of the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, an elite gathering of some of the wealthiest people and world leaders. The glitzy retreat into the Swiss Alps looks increasingly out of date as the biggest war in Europe since 1945 deepens splits in the world economy. But that doesn't mean it's not important.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune

The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Striking French workers lead 1 million people in protest over plans to raise retirement age

Strikes disrupted train services, flights, schools and businesses in France on Thursday as more than one million people protested against the government's plans to raise the retirement age for most workers. Protests in major French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and Nice, brought many transport services to a standstill....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet

The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Debt ceiling: 6 things you should know as the deadline looms

The clock is now ticking on the nation's debt ceiling drama. The US is expected to hit its borrowing cap as soon as Thursday, though it will not immediately start to default on its debt and set off a financial crisis. But it does mean that Congress now has to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'

The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy