New York City, NY

statenislandnycliving.com

Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information

Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nonprofit helping thousands get help, affordable housing, and hope

QUEENS (PIX11) — The combination of unemployment and addiction during the COVID pandemic is hitting New York City’s homeless particularly hard. One group in Queens is helping the formerly homeless and people with substance abuse disorders find affordable housing. Elmcor’s mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate

Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Queens nonprofit helps with housing

Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically. Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsOne

Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime

Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shelter provider struggling under crush of migrants

NEW YORK - Busloads of asylum seekers are still arriving in New York City each week from border states. The newcomers are taxing one of New York City's largest shelter providers, a non-profit called "Women in Need" or WIN. Right now, WIN is helping 274 families seeking asylum including 700...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit

 A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

Eric Adams leaves New York Police overtime pay ‘under budgeted’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his 2024 city budget proposal last week, grabbing the attention of some with what he proposed to allocate for overtime pay for the New York Police Department. Under the preliminary budget, the NYPD budgeted $452 million for overtime in coming fiscal year 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Justice ‘reforms’ forcing prosecutors to toss out 69% of NYC criminal cases, alarming new study finds

A controversial new evidence law has led to big surges in the number of cases that prosecutors are being forced to drop across the Big Apple — fueling crime by putting suspected bad guys back on the streets without ever having to face justice, a new study obtained by The Post reveals. The rate at which cases were dismissed citywide rose from 44% in 2019 — the year new “discovery” rules were adopted by state lawmakers — to 69% by mid-October 2021, the Manhattan Institute finds in the report, set for release Thursday. For misdemeanor cases, the increase was even more dramatic,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

