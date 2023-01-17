Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
statenislandnycliving.com
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
NBC New York
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocate: On affordable housing, Hochul putting her eggs in the wrong basket
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature proposal to create affordable housing is getting low marks from affordable housing advocates for one major reason: The plan won’t deliver any new affordable housing for another few years and the crisis is immediate. According to Cea Weaver, a campaign coordinator at Housing Justice...
Nonprofit helping thousands get help, affordable housing, and hope
QUEENS (PIX11) — The combination of unemployment and addiction during the COVID pandemic is hitting New York City’s homeless particularly hard. One group in Queens is helping the formerly homeless and people with substance abuse disorders find affordable housing. Elmcor’s mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable […]
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
pix11.com
Queens nonprofit helps with housing
Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically. Elmcor's mission is to help support people who may need a second chance in life, creating affordable housing and programs to help support them mentally and physically.
Yale Daily News
School of Medicine administrator indicted in $3.5 million fraud scheme during previous employment at NYU
Yale School of Medicine administrator Cindy Tappe’s employment was terminated on Dec. 22 after allegedly embezzling $3.5 million from a New York state grant that she used to cover personal expenses, including an $80,000 swimming pool and almost $600,000 in renovations to her home in Westport, Connecticut. Tappe was...
bkreader.com
Rising Groundwater Threatens New York City — Researchers to Study How Much
Groundwater is lurking as an under-the-radar threat in coastal New York City, but officials stopped 50 years of routine monitoring in 2013. Now, environmental agencies are starting […] Click here to view original web page at www.thecity.nyc.
Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts
Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts.
Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime
Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler. Who Is Your District Leader & What Do They Do? We spoke with Brooklyn Dems’ Vice-Chair Henry Butler to find out. The New York State legislature in Albany has kicked...
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
fox5ny.com
NYC shelter provider struggling under crush of migrants
NEW YORK - Busloads of asylum seekers are still arriving in New York City each week from border states. The newcomers are taxing one of New York City's largest shelter providers, a non-profit called "Women in Need" or WIN. Right now, WIN is helping 274 families seeking asylum including 700...
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
straightarrownews.com
Eric Adams leaves New York Police overtime pay ‘under budgeted’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his 2024 city budget proposal last week, grabbing the attention of some with what he proposed to allocate for overtime pay for the New York Police Department. Under the preliminary budget, the NYPD budgeted $452 million for overtime in coming fiscal year 2024.
Justice ‘reforms’ forcing prosecutors to toss out 69% of NYC criminal cases, alarming new study finds
A controversial new evidence law has led to big surges in the number of cases that prosecutors are being forced to drop across the Big Apple — fueling crime by putting suspected bad guys back on the streets without ever having to face justice, a new study obtained by The Post reveals. The rate at which cases were dismissed citywide rose from 44% in 2019 — the year new “discovery” rules were adopted by state lawmakers — to 69% by mid-October 2021, the Manhattan Institute finds in the report, set for release Thursday. For misdemeanor cases, the increase was even more dramatic,...
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
