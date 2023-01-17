Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO