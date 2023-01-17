Read full article on original website
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
Applicants needed for Miss Myrtle Beach Scholarship Organization competition next month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Miss Myrtle Beach Scholarship Organization is looking for applicants for next month’s competition. They’ll crown the next Miss Myrtle Beach, Miss Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach Teen and Grand Strand Teen. Candidates can be between the ages of 13 to 26. The...
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
Future of RIDE IV project discussed during Carolina Forest Civic Association
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its monthly meeting Wednesday night to talk about the future of Ride IV projects. These projects include county-wide road improvements such as the potential to widen Carolina Forest Boulevard. Community members heard from Ride 4 Chairman Wayne Gray...
Grand Strand students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new mural that children from a local after-school program helped paint can be seen in downtown Myrtle Beach along Broadway Street. The mural is part of the "Give a Child Some Paint" project. Tommy Simpson is the mural artist, and the students joined...
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
'A Night of Knowledge' discusses ongoing issues in the Myrtle Beach community
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders and non-profits came together Thursday night to share ideas on how to combat homelessness, the opioid epidemic and other issues in the city,. The event is called 'A Night of Knowledge.'. Residents at Thursday's meeting at Midtown Vineyard Church got...
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
DHEC encourages mask-wearing amid COVID-19 spike in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Friday in relation to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. According to Dr. Brannon Traxler, there were 68 COVID-related deaths the week of Jan. 7, and more than 85%...
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
NMB restaurant cracks code on 'egg-demic,' keeps up with high cost & demand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many shoppers are also seeing the impacts right here along the Grand Strand. However, one local breakfast franchise isn't having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
