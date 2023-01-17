ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

kiss951.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials. The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway. “It’s the best feeling in the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire heavily damages Surfside Beach-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Tuesday morning displaced two residents and heavily damaged a home in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded at 8:37 a.m. to Heathmuir Drive, HCFR said. The fire is under control, and there were no injuries. HCFR said the residents will be assisted […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

DHEC encourages mask-wearing amid COVID-19 spike in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Friday in relation to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. According to Dr. Brannon Traxler, there were 68 COVID-related deaths the week of Jan. 7, and more than 85%...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

