The New York Jets are interviewing an offensive coordinator candidate with a connection to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets have an important offseason ahead of them. They have a playoff-caliber roster built up, but they desperately need a quality quarterback. Zach Wilson hasn’t panned out in his two years with the team, and the team mutually moved on from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Perhaps the incoming offensive coordinator would provide a hint at who the Jets will bring in at quarterback this offseason?

2 DAYS AGO