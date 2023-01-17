ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Times of San Diego

Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County

A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA
CBS LA

Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy

The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
THERMAL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home

Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation

A shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage was under investigation Friday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 a shooting left bullet holes in a car. Deputies were called to the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive at Ramon at 3:03 a.m.  Video shows the shooting appears The post Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley

A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
SANTA ANA, CA

