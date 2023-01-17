Danny Murphy feels Declan Rice would be a 'huge' signing for Arsenal amid rumours of an £80m move

Danny Murphy has urged Arsenal to sign Declan Rice amid rumours of a £80 million move for the midfielder in the summer.

The Gunners are believed to have made the West Ham midfielder their top target for the summer, as they look to add depth to an excellent if thin squad.

They have had little luck in the transfer window this January, with Chelsea beating them to sign targets Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Despite their recent failure to complete big-name deals, Murphy felt Mikel Arteta's side would benefit hugely from signing Rice, as he told talkSPORT: 'I think that would be a huge, huge move for Arsenal.

'I think he would be the perfect type for Arsenal because they are heavily reliant on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.'

While the North London side's first choice midfield pairing have been excellent this season, Albert Sambi Lokonga looked a level below when filling in during their recent FA Cup tie against Oxford United and may struggle to match them if needed as injury cover.

Sportsmail columnist Murphy continued: 'You're not just getting a wonderful midfielder who would be there for the rest of his career maybe if they carry on, you're also getting an English one who fans can relate to, they know he can do it in the Premier League.

'He's going to get better and I think he'll get more of a platform to score goals.'

Rice was rated among the best midfielders in England last season after a stellar campaign with the Hammers that saw them finish seventh in the league and reach the Europa League semi finals.

David Moyes famously valued him at £200 million at the time, and while his stock may have dipped since, the 24-year-old remains a classy option with close to 200 games of top-flight experience.

Adding more players of Rice's quality could be vital if Arsenal are to have any chance of maintaining their new-found heavyweight status next season.

They currently sit eight points clear at the top of the league after picking up a first away north London derby win since 2014 on Sunday.