14news.com
Rain Ending, Cooler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finished with a record rainfall for the January 18th with 1.82 in the rain gauge. A mix of sun and clouds this morning as high temps reach the low to mid-50s. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps will sink into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville. Police say they have identified the suspect as Ronald Mosley II. “If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County...
14news.com
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
14news.com
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. I’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise. We’re following several breaking stories right now. Evansville dispatchers say authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a chase. We’re told crews are searching the southern part...
14news.com
Wesselman Woods receives grant from Vanderburgh County Commissioners
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods was presented this week with $135,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Vanderburgh County Commissioners. According to a press release, this grant will help offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say these funds will help support programs like...
14news.com
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Flight destinations may be changing for those that fly out of Owensboro. On Tuesday, the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board recommended Contour Airlines to be the new essential air service provider. The airport is currently partnered with Cape Air, which allows nine-seat passenger flights to St. Louis and Nashville.
14news.com
USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Cheer recorded a fourth-place finish in the finals of the Open Cheer Small Coed Division competition at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship Sunday morning at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. The Screaming Eagles finished...
14news.com
Dry and cooler into the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday brought a record 1-day rainfall of 1.82″. Sunny skies started Thursday morning, but clouds and windy conditions will continue through Thursday night. Lows will drop to near freezing by Friday morning. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42. Clear and cold overnight Friday with lows in the mid 20s Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 44. An unsettled pattern takes hold on Sunday as rain chances return. Highs on Sunday will rise to the middle 40s. Rain may briefly change to or mix with snow as temps fall to near freezing by Monday morning. More rain likely for the first half of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s.
14news.com
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of folks had the chance to grab a cup of coffee with Evansville and Vanderburgh County law enforcement officers Tuesday morning. It was the first “Coffee with a Cop” of the year. This time it was at McDonalds on North Main Street. This...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
14news.com
Crews spend 5 hours battling fire at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard. They say that began just after 4:00 a.m. Officials with dispatch say they received a call from a neighbor who saw flames coming from the second-floor window of the home. Other calls were also received as it was visible from I-69.
14news.com
Youth First celebrates 25 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Youth First is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in 13 different counties. The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting event where they spoke about their mission. Youth First is a nonprofit which provides social workers to more than 100 schools to assist kids with their...
14news.com
Rain ending Wednesday night, cooler to end the week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out of the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Total rainfall of 1-2″ possible. Mainly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with early highs in the lower 50s, falling into the 40s in the evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A dry start to the weekend, with partly sunny on Saturday and a high of 48. By Sunday, the next weather system will spread rain across the region. Some of the rain may briefly change over to snow by Sunday evening. Next week will start out with clouds on Monday, then clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid 40s to near 50.
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
14news.com
HPD hosts first ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is working to bridge the gap between the community and its department. The department held its first “Coffee With A Cop” event with residents at the Redbanks Senior Living Center. Residents played games and got the chance to talk one-on-one...
14news.com
Henderson nonprofit hosts meeting to discuss community development in 2023
14news.com
City of Owensboro using COVID-19 relief money to help local businesses
14news.com
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with showers and scattered storms developing during the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.
14news.com
Owensboro Catholic seniors leading boys basketball team in standout season
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball program is playing like one of the hottest teams in the Bluegrass State. Owensboro Catholic (16-2) is led by the dynamic duo of seniors Brian Griffith and Parker Gray. Leading the...
