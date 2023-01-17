EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out of the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Total rainfall of 1-2″ possible. Mainly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with early highs in the lower 50s, falling into the 40s in the evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A dry start to the weekend, with partly sunny on Saturday and a high of 48. By Sunday, the next weather system will spread rain across the region. Some of the rain may briefly change over to snow by Sunday evening. Next week will start out with clouds on Monday, then clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid 40s to near 50.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO