Read full article on original website
Related
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says team 'didn't come to play' in loss to Suns
Ever since superstar Kevin Durant has been out of the lineup with a sprained right MCL, the Brooklyn Nets have started games poorly. Thursday’s 117-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns was more of the same. In a game in which the Suns did not have the services of Devin...
KESQ
Yucca Valley girls basketball having perfect league season led by record-breaking junior
Yucca Valley is head and shoulders the best girls basketball team in the Desert Valley League this season. The Lady Trojans are unbeaten and unbothered, having won every league game by double-digits. Senior star Malia Ulery is averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists a game. But it's the...
Comments / 0