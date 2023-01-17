Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Local organizations unite to make the Chippewa community strong after tragedies
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After a string of tragedies in Chippewa Falls over the last few years, some local organizations say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman and the Director of Mental Health and Resiliency...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers hosts budget listening session in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18 to hear directly from Wisconsinites on what they would like to see in the upcoming biennial budget. The listening session took place at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus. One topic Governor Evers...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the wide swath of school cancellations, North and Memorial high schools still host prep athletics. In prep wrestling, North hosts River Falls, while River Falls boys’ hockey hits the rink against Memorial. Also, North boys’ hockey hits the road to battle New Richmond....
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday. Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes. Siverling was a life long farmer and semi...
WEAU-TV 13
Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department receives grant for Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is announcing they have received a grant from the Joseph W. Joas Unrestricted Fund through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. The grant is intended to be used towards the Police Department’s Night Vision and Thermal Optics Project. According...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Department of Public Health introduces ‘Chippewa Strong’
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - After a string of tragedies occurred in Chippewa Falls over the recent years, organizations in the area say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. According to a media release from Chippewa County Department of Public Health, Chippewa Strong...
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center at the Confluence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more. “The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22 “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and...
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
WEAU-TV 13
Outdoor skating rinks in Eau Claire to close Wednesday and Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire are set to close Wednesday and Thursday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department, due to the recent warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt Parks will be closed Jan. 18 and 19.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 17th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball rolls on with a night full of girls’ games. On the girls’ slate, Blair-Taylor faces Augusta, Memorial hits the road to Wausau West, North takes on Wausau West, and Chippewa Falls hosts Stevens Point. Plus, in prep hockey action, Memorial takes...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.
WEAU-TV 13
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/18/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
WEAU-TV 13
Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
WEAU-TV 13
How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing its next summer’s lineup. According to a media release from Rock Fest, Rock Fest 2023 expects to feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack, July 13-15 in Cadott, Wis. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also anticipated to perform alongside over 75 bands over the course of the three-day festival.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County snowmobile trails opening Thursday
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open effective immediately, Thursday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open, effective immediately, Thursday Jan. 19, 2023.
Comments / 0