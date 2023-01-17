ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers hosts budget listening session in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18 to hear directly from Wisconsinites on what they would like to see in the upcoming biennial budget. The listening session took place at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus. One topic Governor Evers...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 19th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the wide swath of school cancellations, North and Memorial high schools still host prep athletics. In prep wrestling, North hosts River Falls, while River Falls boys’ hockey hits the rink against Memorial. Also, North boys’ hockey hits the road to battle New Richmond....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday. Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes. Siverling was a life long farmer and semi...
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility

WEAU-TV 13

Pablo Center at the Confluence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more. “The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22 “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Outdoor skating rinks in Eau Claire to close Wednesday and Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire are set to close Wednesday and Thursday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department, due to the recent warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt Parks will be closed Jan. 18 and 19.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 17th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball rolls on with a night full of girls’ games. On the girls’ slate, Blair-Taylor faces Augusta, Memorial hits the road to Wausau West, North takes on Wausau West, and Chippewa Falls hosts Stevens Point. Plus, in prep hockey action, Memorial takes...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/18/23)

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
WEAU-TV 13

Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

How restraining orders impact cases of domestic violence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney said the victim of a Chippewa Falls shooting on Saturday, filed a restraining order against the suspect, Joshua Moggo, two weeks before the shooting. Jeni H., Domestic Violence Program director at Family Support Center, said this isn’t the only case...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing its next summer’s lineup. According to a media release from Rock Fest, Rock Fest 2023 expects to feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack, July 13-15 in Cadott, Wis. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also anticipated to perform alongside over 75 bands over the course of the three-day festival.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County snowmobile trails opening Thursday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open effective immediately, Thursday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open, effective immediately, Thursday Jan. 19, 2023.

