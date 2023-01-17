Megan Faraimo has been good at softball for a long, long time. She was a star in high school, a headliner in travel ball, and didn’t miss a beat once she got to college. Putting on a UCLA uniform can be daunting for any softball player, given the program’s legendary status, and for Faraimo, like so many others before her, wearing the Bruin colors was the fulfillment of a years-long dream.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO