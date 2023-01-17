Read full article on original website
cbs17
Durham School Board votes to redraw elementary school boundaries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are coming to Durham elementary schools. In a special meeting Thursday night, the school board approved a plan redrawing elementary school boundaries. The move will impact all elementary schools in the district. Dozens of parents spoke out against the plan, which goes into effect...
WRAL
Durham Public School Board to vote on redistricting
On Thursday, the Durham Public School Board will vote on a controversial new redistricting plan. Thousands of children will have to switch schools, but the District says the change worth it for the equity the plan creates. On Thursday, the Durham Public School Board will vote on a controversial new...
cbs17
Garner Senior Center receives $500K, looks to improve facility with funds
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheers echoed throughout the Garner Senior Center on Friday. Congresswoman Deborah Ross along with members of the Town of Garner presented a $500,000 check to the facility. “It just warms my heart that the seniors will have better facilities and that this center will be...
ednc.org
Hill Learning Center will sell reading intervention program, allowing the Durham school to focus on instruction and training
The Hill Learning Center has announced a deal that will boost the reach of a popular reading program it developed and allow the Durham nonprofit to focus on its core mission: training teachers and serving students with learning differences. The 95 Percent Group, an education company that provides whole-class and...
Parents protest potential Creedmoor school closure
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A potential school closure is facing pushback in Granville County. At a Granville County School Board public hearing Tuesday night, parents and teachers spoke against a plan to close Creedmoor Elementary School of the Arts and relocate G.C. Hawley Middle School to that campus. “We love our school from the moment […]
Wake County school bus with 16 students on board involved in crash
A Wake County School Bus with 16 students on board was involved in a crash in Wake Forest on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Thompson Mill Rd. and Derby Glen Way, when a teenage driver in a minivan wasn't able to slow down quickly enough and hit the back of the bus.
WRAL
Garner HS teacher who died was 'suspended,' according to Wake County Public School System
Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal.
cbs17
School bus carrying elementary school students involved in crash in Wake Forest, district says
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus carrying elementary school students was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Wake Forest, according to Wake County Public Schools. The district said the bus was carrying students from Forest Pines Elementary School when it got in the crash on Thompson...
alamancenews.com
ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.
School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
gladstonedispatch.com
Chapel Hill 2nd-grade teacher receives national honor
GLADSTONE — In Missouri, there are around 67,000 public school teachers. For Chapel Hill Elementary and its staff of around 50 educators and support members, one teacher out of that group may have received the surprise of her life on Thursday, Jan. 19. Second-grade teacher Vanessa Thomson stood with...
WRAL
Garner teacher remembered by students, family members
A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. A Garner Magnet High School...
Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'
Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School told students and families that a teacher died Monday night.
cbs17
Sewer project to close part of S Wilmington St in Raleigh; work to last 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a southbound right-lane closure of South Wilmington Street from Keeter Center Drive/City Farm Road to Bluff Street for a planned sewer improvement project starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the department said Thursday. Closure will be between 9 a.m. and 4...
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor
On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
chapelboro.com
University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage
A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
Troopers responding to crash on NC Highway 210 in Johnston County, NCSHP confirms
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a crash in Johnston County Friday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., they said troopers were on the scene of a crash on Highway 210 near Star Valley Drive. The North Carolina Department of Transportation...
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Why Cary plans to purposely burn football field-sized area of nature preserve
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A large fire may soon be burning in Cary. The town plans to purposely burn an area of the Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve. The Town says the fire will measure between two and five acres, or about the size of a football field. The fire...
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
