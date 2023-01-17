ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

cbs17

Durham School Board votes to redraw elementary school boundaries

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are coming to Durham elementary schools. In a special meeting Thursday night, the school board approved a plan redrawing elementary school boundaries. The move will impact all elementary schools in the district. Dozens of parents spoke out against the plan, which goes into effect...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Public School Board to vote on redistricting

On Thursday, the Durham Public School Board will vote on a controversial new redistricting plan. Thousands of children will have to switch schools, but the District says the change worth it for the equity the plan creates. On Thursday, the Durham Public School Board will vote on a controversial new...
cbs17

Garner Senior Center receives $500K, looks to improve facility with funds

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheers echoed throughout the Garner Senior Center on Friday. Congresswoman Deborah Ross along with members of the Town of Garner presented a $500,000 check to the facility. “It just warms my heart that the seniors will have better facilities and that this center will be...
GARNER, NC
CBS 17

Parents protest potential Creedmoor school closure

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A potential school closure is facing pushback in Granville County.  At a Granville County School Board public hearing Tuesday night, parents and teachers spoke against a plan to close Creedmoor Elementary School of the Arts and relocate G.C. Hawley Middle School to that campus. “We love our school from the moment […]
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.

School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
BURLINGTON, NC
gladstonedispatch.com

Chapel Hill 2nd-grade teacher receives national honor

GLADSTONE — In Missouri, there are around 67,000 public school teachers. For Chapel Hill Elementary and its staff of around 50 educators and support members, one teacher out of that group may have received the surprise of her life on Thursday, Jan. 19. Second-grade teacher Vanessa Thomson stood with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Garner teacher remembered by students, family members

A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. A Garner Magnet High School...
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor

On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
SMITHFIELD, NC
chapelboro.com

University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage

A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

