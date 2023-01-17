A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.

