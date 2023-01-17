Brandi Cyrus loves her sister Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” and all the fan theories that come with it. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” the 35-year-old DJ told Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on their Your Favorite Thing podcast. “The song did come out on [Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth‘s] birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”

