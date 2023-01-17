Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Bucs right ship with defense Williams sparks rout
The Barbe Bucs hit a few rough patches during their District 3-5A basketball game against Southside Tuesday evening at S.J. Welsh Middle School. But the Bucs’ defensive play bailed them out, turning a close game into a 56-34 blowout. “Basketball is one of those games that sometimes you have...
Lake Charles American Press
Continuity: Cowgirls strive to maintain championship status
Following the best postseason run in program history, the McNeese State softball team will be working with new faces and moving familiar ones to new places in hopes of achieving the next goal – winning an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time. The Cowgirls begin play Feb. 10.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
Lake Charles American Press
Patricia Abshire Vincent
LAKE ARTHUR — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Patricia Abshire Vincent, 86, of Lake Arthur, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph Craig Bushnell
Surrounded by his loving family, Joseph Craig Bushnell passed away peacefully from this world into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Craig was the oldest son born to Elbert “Cotton” and Mary Jane Bushnell on Aug. 25, 1955.
Lake Charles American Press
Rain in Saturday’s forecast
A series of disturbances will bring rain chances on Saturday and again early next week. Severe weather will be possible next Tuesday, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the details, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Temperatures will be mostly cool, but seasonal through the...
KPLC TV
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
Lake Charles American Press
Charles Lee Buller
Charles Lee Buller, 86, of Lake Charles, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in a local hospital. Mr. Buller was born, raised and educated in Elton, La. He served the U.S. Army National Guard most actively following Hurricane Audrey. He began his thirty-eight-year career with Haliburton in Lake Charles and later transferred to Evanston, Wyoming where he retired a Supervisor. Mr. Buller was an admirable man of his generation. He worked hard, provided well and looked forward to the travel plans Mrs. Buller made his family each year. He enjoyed spending time as family during the adventures of a two-week camping trip each summer and a week in the mountains every winter. Following the loss of his beloved wife, he retired and made Lake Charles his home again. Mr. Buller was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan, McNeese Football fan and an active member of the McNeese Cowboy Club.
thriveswla.com
St. Louis Catholic High School Buys Property in East Lake Charles
Land has been purchased for a new home for St. Louis Catholic High School — the next step in its recovery from the 2020 hurricanes. The new site is a 47-acre tract on Corbina Road in east Lake Charles. St. Louis Catholic, the Diocese of Lake Charles’ lone Catholic...
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
Data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a dim light on Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
This notable Lafayette business building is getting a facelift, rebranding after being sold
After being sold in late 2021, the Petroleum Tower is getting a much-needed renovation and a name change. The 94,000-square-foot office at 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway stands as a striking six-story silhouette. Lafayette accountant Kyle Kellner and his business partner passed the building near the Johnston Street in the middle of Lafayette’s retail corridor nearly every day. But the building sat for sale for a handful of years and slowly became outdated.
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
New patio-style bar opening on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new patio-style bar is soon coming to Lafayette.
Lake Charles American Press
Nungesser: Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles
The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight the region’s great chefs and restaurants.
5 students arrested in connection to Louisiana high school lockdown
Several arrests have been made in connection with the threat made against Opelousas High on Tuesday.
18-wheeler crash closes Estherwood bridge - again
An 18-wheeler crashed into the Estherwood pontoon bridge this morning, and it's closed for now. DOTD officials plan to inspect the bridge as soon as the accident is cleared.
wbrz.com
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
