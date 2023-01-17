Charles Lee Buller, 86, of Lake Charles, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in a local hospital. Mr. Buller was born, raised and educated in Elton, La. He served the U.S. Army National Guard most actively following Hurricane Audrey. He began his thirty-eight-year career with Haliburton in Lake Charles and later transferred to Evanston, Wyoming where he retired a Supervisor. Mr. Buller was an admirable man of his generation. He worked hard, provided well and looked forward to the travel plans Mrs. Buller made his family each year. He enjoyed spending time as family during the adventures of a two-week camping trip each summer and a week in the mountains every winter. Following the loss of his beloved wife, he retired and made Lake Charles his home again. Mr. Buller was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan, McNeese Football fan and an active member of the McNeese Cowboy Club.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO