Dueling legislation introduced to stop hate speech in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It may soon be illegal to use a projector to post an image deemed to be hate speech on buildings in Jacksonville. On Saturday night, a photo of what appeared to be a Nazi symbol projected on the CSX Headquarters building circulated on social media. The...
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
Some voters may need to change where they vote; New city council and school board district lines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates are now set for city elections in Jacksonville but some voters may need to change where they vote. There are new city council and school board district lines as ordered by a federal judge. Early voting starts Mar. 6, 2023. Election Day is Mar....
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
Lawsuit challenges Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis’ continued Jax Chamber employment
The court filing claims CEO Davis is double dipping. A member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has filed suit in the 4th Judicial Circuit to compel the organization not to pay its CEO while he runs for Mayor. Billie Tucker Volpe, a Republican of long standing who was instrumental...
Mayoral candidates trade blows over alleged JEA ties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis is firing back with his own attack ad directed at his top-funded Republican opponent Councilmember LeAnna Cumber. The ad alleges ties between Cumber and the JEA scandal in direct response to an ad Cumber ran accusing Davis of involvement with the...
Duval County Republican Party calling for state investigation of failed JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Republican Executive Committee (REC) is calling for the creation of a statewide grand jury to investigate the failed attempt to sell JEA. REC serves as the governing by of the Duval County Republican Party and reportedly numbers nearly 500 members. The group unanimously...
Duval GOP wants grand jury to investigate JEA sale attempt
It's up to Gov. Ron DeSantis now. The Duval County Republican Party is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a grand jury to investigate the attempted sale of JEA. The Republican Executive Committee on Monday unanimously approved a resolution that urges a statewide grand jury to investigate “potential violations of Florida law” and the “actions of public officials, private individuals, and business entities who intentionally misled the citizens of Duval County regarding the proposed sale of JEA (and) who concealed material facts regarding the proposed sale.”
Neptune Beach City Manager fired after ‘big green monster’ concerns
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council voted unanimously to fire its city manager, Stefen Wynn, Tuesday night after neighbors’ concerns about what they called the “big green monster”. A water tank that towers 29 feet and holds 181,000 gallons of water sits behind some...
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove Springs
Green Cove Springs city staff is drafting a new ordinance for a mobility fee for upcoming developments in the area. Once the draft is complete, it will be presented to the City Council for approval.
Clay County residents invited to commissioner’s workshop discussing conservation land program
Clay County commissioners are asking members of the public to come to a workshop where they will be discussing the creation of a conservation land program, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
Jacksonville lawmaker wants to help officers get off list of troubled cops Brady List
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to make changes to the so-called “Brady List” of troubled police officers. Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring a bill that would require state prosecutors to allow officers whose names are placed on the Brady List appeal that decision. Brady...
Human Trafficking ‘Spot the Signs’ forum to be held Friday at Historic Courthouse
The Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office in partnership with Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Human Trafficking Awareness event on Friday, Jan. 20. The event, “Spot the Signs,” will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 20, at the 1890 Historic Courthouse and Courtyard (915 Walnut St.) in Green Cove Springs.
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
Parents in Duval County reinforce concerns about arming teachers ahead of state session
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every parent who spoke at the Duval County Public Schools community meeting Tuesday night was against arming teachers in classrooms. "Let's be honest, children are curious if there's a gun in that classroom you better believe that a child is going to find it and then what?" Latasha Hobbs, who has a granddaughter in Duval County Public Schools, said.
Climate change report reveals concerning trends for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Folks living on Black Hammock Island have gotten used to seeing rezoning signs lining Cedar Point Road. A developer is trying, yet again, to add nearly 100 homes to a 50 acre chunk. Some city leaders are hoping a new report plays a role in the...
Document reveals names of hundreds of people granted special badge access to JSO facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers, CEOs and business leaders are among the hundreds of people that were granted special badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office facilities over the past decade. Among those names include...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
