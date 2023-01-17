NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.

