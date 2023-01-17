ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Mayoral candidates trade blows over alleged JEA ties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis is firing back with his own attack ad directed at his top-funded Republican opponent Councilmember LeAnna Cumber. The ad alleges ties between Cumber and the JEA scandal in direct response to an ad Cumber ran accusing Davis of involvement with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Duval GOP wants grand jury to investigate JEA sale attempt

It's up to Gov. Ron DeSantis now. The Duval County Republican Party is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a grand jury to investigate the attempted sale of JEA. The Republican Executive Committee on Monday unanimously approved a resolution that urges a statewide grand jury to investigate “potential violations of Florida law” and the “actions of public officials, private individuals, and business entities who intentionally misled the citizens of Duval County regarding the proposed sale of JEA (and) who concealed material facts regarding the proposed sale.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Parents in Duval County reinforce concerns about arming teachers ahead of state session

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every parent who spoke at the Duval County Public Schools community meeting Tuesday night was against arming teachers in classrooms. "Let's be honest, children are curious if there's a gun in that classroom you better believe that a child is going to find it and then what?" Latasha Hobbs, who has a granddaughter in Duval County Public Schools, said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

