Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia since a nationwide outbreak began last year. A commercial flock of...
Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.
Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
Valley Conservation Council has record year of preserving land in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Conservation Council (VCC) had a record-breaking year. It preserved more than 1,900 acres of farm and forest land and 10 miles of waterways from Frederick County to Botetourt County. “We work with landowners to protect their land through something called a conservation easement and...
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million. The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and...
6-year-old child who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’ and gun he used was ‘secured’: family
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. Also...
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a recent RCPS school board meeting, six new courses were approved to be added to the curriculum in fall 2023 at all high schools within the division. The director of career and technical education Eric Fitzgerald says once proposed, new courses can take up...
Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg celebrates National Popcorn Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day. Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg was the place to be to cash in on all the sweet and savory flavors. “It’s definitely been one of our more busier days. It’s definitely brought more people in because it’s National Popcorn...
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
Man sentenced in 2021 killing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man who allegedly committed murder in Oct. 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. 35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced in Jan. 2023. You can read the original article from 2021 and learn more...
Poultry federation working hard to keep avian flu out of Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chickens, turkeys, and geese alike are vulnerable to the avian flu —which plays a role in the nationwide egg shortage. There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002 and the Virginia Poultry Federation wants to keep it that way.
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton Roads connection
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. Alabama Baby Jane Doe’s identity uncovered, Hampton …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/national/her-name-is-amore-alabam-baby-jane-does-identity-uncovered-father-arrested/. WAVY Weather Night Update | Jan. 19, 2023. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police: Man found dead in back seat of car...
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees for extra supplies in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but another proposal that would allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance.
Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022. Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.
