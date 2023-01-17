USI Women’s Basketball off to good start in Division One

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball team is in there first season in Division One. They are currently competing well sitting at 8-9 right now.

The team is happy with how they are performing so far, including Head Coach Rick Stein.

“I think it’s gone great. Obviously such an exciting time. We’re in the middle of so many changes. A year ago at this time we were competing at Division Two, we were competing for a conference championship, and an NCAA Tournament. And this year we are competing in the Ohio Valley Conference and in the thick of things. It’s been fun and a whirlwind for sure. But I’ve liked the way we’ve competed every night,” said Stein.

Guard Vannessa Shafford said the team already had that Division One mindset.

“We were already a Division One, Coach Stein says. So making that transition, we didn’t want to change anything as a team and as a program,” said Shafford.

Another Guard, Tori Handley says anyone can compete.

“Anybody can win in this league. So I think, now that we’re here, we just have a lot of heart and work so hard. And we’ll continue to do so,” said Handley

Their next game is against Lindenwood University on Thursday.

