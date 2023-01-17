ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

USI Women’s Basketball off to good start in Division One

By Collin Davies
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ium18_0kH0dPIl00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball team is in there first season in Division One. They are currently competing well sitting at 8-9 right now.

The team is happy with how they are performing so far, including Head Coach Rick Stein.

“I think it’s gone great. Obviously such an exciting time. We’re in the middle of so many changes. A year ago at this time we were competing at Division Two, we were competing for a conference championship, and an NCAA Tournament. And this year we are competing in the Ohio Valley Conference and in the thick of things. It’s been fun and a whirlwind for sure. But I’ve liked the way we’ve competed every night,” said Stein.

Guard Vannessa Shafford said the team already had that Division One mindset.

“We were already a Division One, Coach Stein says. So making that transition, we didn’t want to change anything as a team and as a program,” said Shafford.

Another Guard, Tori Handley says anyone can compete.

“Anybody can win in this league. So I think, now that we’re here, we just have a lot of heart and work so hard. And we’ll continue to do so,” said Handley

Their next game is against Lindenwood University on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Boy’s Basketball prepares for Bosse

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Boy’s Basketball team is having a steady season so far, sitting at 8-6. Recently, they had a narrow loss to Owensboro Catholic 80-78. But now they look to bounce back against Bosse. While the two schools are in separate states, they still consider themselves rivals, including Head Coach Rod […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team

You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hydroplane racing likely returning to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hydroplane racing making a big comeback in Evansville is currently in the works. Over the weekend, the newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their first board meeting together with talk of bringing the sport back to the River City. “Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Right to Life of Southwest Indiana departs for March for Life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nearly 90 members of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana were up early this morning preparing to board their annual bus trip to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C.. Their busses departed from the St. John Evangelist Church at around 6 a.m. this morning. The March for Life is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burger Week returns to Owensboro for 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Visit Owensboro, in partnership with the city of Owensboro, has announced the return of Burger Week on March 3 through 11. Officials say Owensboro Burger Week showcases signature burgers from restaurants throughout Owensboro and the county. A news release says any Daviess County restaurant can participate, and several have already come on […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Spectacular Circus will not be using elephants in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – There won’t be elephants at an upcoming circus in Owensboro after all. In December, we reported that The Spectacular Circus was coming to Owensboro. Information from the circus said Asian elephants would be part of the event. A spokesperson for the Carden International Circus tells us the original information was incorrect and no elephants […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Remembering Owensboro’s ties to Martin Luther King Jr.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — While well known, not everyone is aware the Tri-State shares a direct connection to the late and great Martin Luther King Jr. Owensboro native Moneta Sleet Jr. met Dr. King while covering the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950’s and was known for his decades of work as photographer for Ebony […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media

The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023

Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy