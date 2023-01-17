Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Multiple crews battle brush fire in Hendry County
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple crews are responding to a brush fire in the area of 1185 West Cowboy Way, near the intersection of West State Road 80 in Hendry County. The Florida Department of Transportation has been notified and is currently on the way to place signage along State Road 80 and State Road 29 to warn drivers of possible heavy smoke in this area.
NBC 2
Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
Lehigh Acres man killed in Hendry County crash
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both eastbound lanes on SR-80 and Palm Beach Blvd E before Fort Denaud Rd in Hendry County
1 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a tree along Seagate Dr. near Myra Janco Daniels Blvd. in Naples. According to authorities, the crash happened around 2:26 PM. The person, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with serious...
Lehigh Acres man dead, two seriously injured in Hendry County crash
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man died and two people from LaBelle are seriously injured after a chain-reaction crash on State Road 80 in Hendry County Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck, driven by a 27-year-old woman from LaBelle, rear-ended another pickup truck...
Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Driver and passenger both flee on foot from car fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Developing - Driver and passenger have both fled on foot from a pickup truck fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Marco Island bridge shut down due to concerns of possible collapse
MARCO ISLAND, FLA. – Traffic has been shut down on the West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island by the Florida Department of Transportation. This mandate was released due to the post-tensioning system that has come loose, making the bridge susceptible to collapse. All vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will...
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
NBC 2
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to taping dog’s mouth and legs closed
FORT MYERS, FLA. – A Fort Myers man has pled guilty to animal cruelty after abusing a one-year-old dog named Paco. On January 9, Emerito Marques, 25, plead guilty to animal cruelty. Marques accepted a plea deal of 90 days in the Lee County Jail and 60 months of state probation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
9 arrested after Collier deputies and SWAT team up for drug and gun bust in Naples duplex
NAPLES, Fla. — Nine people were arrested after Collier County deputies and SWAT found drugs and guns in a duplex on Seagrape Ave. in Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the following people were arrested:. Ashley Suttles (31) Desrielle Bessellieu (30) Jonathon Hernandez (34) Christopher...
‘Suspicious item’ found in North Port turns out to be WWI anti-ship round: police
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Drunk man arrested after pulling urinating on restaurant bar
A man was arrested after he urinated on a restaurant's bar during a drunken incident in Southwest Florida on Monday,
Stolen trailer returned to Cape Coral church
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A trailer stolen from a Cape Coral church is now back in the right hands. City First Church on Del Prado Boulevard has given away 1.2 million pounds of food during the last three months. Pastor Chris Merz said it couldn’t have been done without...
One airlifted following crash on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – All lanes on State Road 82 are shut down at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres after a car crash with a semi-truck. One person was airlifted by a Leeflight helicopter to a trauma center. Lee County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and traffic...
Man arrested for Charlotte County hit-and-run that left motorcyclist seriously injured
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening (January 16) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Charlotte County. 87-year-old Robert Moses of Punta Gorda was driving a Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue. The 61-year-old motorcyclist was riding west...
All lanes at State Road 82 and Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres shut down
A crash on State Road 82 has shut down all lanes of traffic at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday
A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
