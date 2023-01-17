ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Multiple crews battle brush fire in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple crews are responding to a brush fire in the area of 1185 West Cowboy Way, near the intersection of West State Road 80 in Hendry County. The Florida Department of Transportation has been notified and is currently on the way to place signage along State Road 80 and State Road 29 to warn drivers of possible heavy smoke in this area.
Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
CAPE CORAL, FL
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to taping dog’s mouth and legs closed

FORT MYERS, FLA. – A Fort Myers man has pled guilty to animal cruelty after abusing a one-year-old dog named Paco. On January 9, Emerito Marques, 25, plead guilty to animal cruelty. Marques accepted a plea deal of 90 days in the Lee County Jail and 60 months of state probation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
FORT MYERS, FL
Stolen trailer returned to Cape Coral church

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A trailer stolen from a Cape Coral church is now back in the right hands. City First Church on Del Prado Boulevard has given away 1.2 million pounds of food during the last three months. Pastor Chris Merz said it couldn’t have been done without...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

