PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — House Bill 1075, which would deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, was announced yesterday by Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik. Noem said of South Dakotans, while visiting grocery stores across the state last year, “they need relief – and we can afford to give it to them”. The tax cut would help counter inflation at the grocery store and put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans. HB1075 has 6 cosponsors in the House and 4 in the Senate. If it passes, the cut will not impact sales tax collected by cities.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO