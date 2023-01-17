ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Related
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota tourism continues to rise after pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This past year, the total economic impact of tourism was $7.6 billion. Visitor spending increased by $350 million compared to pre-pandemic numbers and overall in 2022, 14.4 million people visited South Dakota. Those travelers spent a total of $4.7 billion which is 15% more than pre-pandemic highs. This also set an all-time record for the amount of money spent.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?

People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
kotatv.com

Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Bill that would be largest tax cut in South Dakota history announced Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — House Bill 1075, which would deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, was announced yesterday by Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik. Noem said of South Dakotans, while visiting grocery stores across the state last year, “they need relief – and we can afford to give it to them”. The tax cut would help counter inflation at the grocery store and put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans. HB1075 has 6 cosponsors in the House and 4 in the Senate. If it passes, the cut will not impact sales tax collected by cities.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage

Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
WISCONSIN STATE
hubcityradio.com

Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen

ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
ABERDEEN, SD
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota high school basketball scores from January 19th

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37. Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd. Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30. Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52. Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33. Dell Rapids St. Mary 62,...
IOWA STATE
drgnews.com

AMR ambulance service at Pierre/Fort Pierre among first in South Dakota with access to Avel eCare Telemedicine in Motion

An AMR ambulance based in Pierre is now equipped with technology allowing the paramedics to have access to doctors and nurses while the ambulance is transporting patients. Rebecca Vandekieft is the Vice President and General Manager of Emergency and Hospitalist Services for Avel eCare, based in Sioux Falls. She says Telemedicine in Motion saves time, therefore saving lives.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

