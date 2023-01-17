Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
kotatv.com
Chance for snow near Nebraska and South Dakota border tonight and into late Wednesday
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Updated: 22 hours ago.
kotatv.com
South Dakota tourism continues to rise after pandemic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This past year, the total economic impact of tourism was $7.6 billion. Visitor spending increased by $350 million compared to pre-pandemic numbers and overall in 2022, 14.4 million people visited South Dakota. Those travelers spent a total of $4.7 billion which is 15% more than pre-pandemic highs. This also set an all-time record for the amount of money spent.
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance recently announced its support of South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards, calling them “excellent” and “among the best in the nation.”. The association commended the proposed standards for being coherent, rigorous, content-based,...
dakotanewsnow.com
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for scholarships to support people entering the behavioral health field in the state. Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) told Dakota News Now that House Bill 1044...
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
kotatv.com
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
Gov. Noem introduces bill to clarify pregnancy expenses for both parents
A bill introduced by Governor Kristi Noem would require both parents to pay for the pregnancy, labor and delivery of a child.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota
From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
kelo.com
Bill that would be largest tax cut in South Dakota history announced Tuesday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — House Bill 1075, which would deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, was announced yesterday by Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik. Noem said of South Dakotans, while visiting grocery stores across the state last year, “they need relief – and we can afford to give it to them”. The tax cut would help counter inflation at the grocery store and put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans. HB1075 has 6 cosponsors in the House and 4 in the Senate. If it passes, the cut will not impact sales tax collected by cities.
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
gowatertown.net
2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage
Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
hubcityradio.com
Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota high school basketball scores from January 19th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37. Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd. Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30. Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52. Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33. Dell Rapids St. Mary 62,...
drgnews.com
AMR ambulance service at Pierre/Fort Pierre among first in South Dakota with access to Avel eCare Telemedicine in Motion
An AMR ambulance based in Pierre is now equipped with technology allowing the paramedics to have access to doctors and nurses while the ambulance is transporting patients. Rebecca Vandekieft is the Vice President and General Manager of Emergency and Hospitalist Services for Avel eCare, based in Sioux Falls. She says Telemedicine in Motion saves time, therefore saving lives.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
