The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Emerson P. “Buzz” Heindl
Emerson P. “Buzz” Heindl, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha, Wis. He was born on March 8, 1932, in St. Mary’s, Pa. During his high school days, he obtained a motorcycle which could be heard throughout the...
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse, Madison, Wisconsin, passed away at 97 years young on January 15, 2023. Born March 13, 1925 to Edward and Viola (Mauer) Busse in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Buzz was the oldest of 5 siblings, all deceased now. After high school he proudly served in the United...
Warren Bernard Holsbo
Warren Bernard Holsbo, age 81, passed away at Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Warren was born on December 2, 1941 in Ashland, WI to Bernard and Florence (Husa) Holsbo. After growing up in Ashland, he enlisted in the US Navy as a Torpedoman and served for four years. He served as a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol for almost 30 years. Warren was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 348. He enjoyed traveling to Florida with his fiancé, Rose Kirkeng, along with other adventures. Warren loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Janet A. Morgan
Janet A. Morgan, age 91, of Monroe, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Collinwood Care Center in Brodhead. Janet was born on December 8, 1931, in Dodgeville, the daughter of David M. and Elsie A. (James) Morgan. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1949 and earned a degree in Education with an emphasis on Kindergarten from U.W. Platteville. Janet furthered her education by receiving a Masters’ degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater. She taught one year in Milwaukee before beginning her teaching career in Monroe. She taught at Abe Lincoln and Northside Elementary Schools for 40 years before retiring.
Lake Mills runs by Columbus in Capitol North showdown
Wynona L. Coburn
WYNONA LYNN COBURN, age 71, of Prairie du Sac, WI finished her earthly journey on January 5, 2023, at her home with her husband, Bruce Johnston, by her side. Born on Wednesday, August 29, 1951 in Dubuque, IA, she was the daughter of Leland and Madonna (Mahoney) Udelhofen of Lancaster, WI in Grant County, who were both born and raised in Wisconsin.
Meredith “MT” Hall
Meredith “MT” Hall, age 75, passed away peacefully at home in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1947, in LaGrange, Ga., the son of the late Horace Eugene Hall and Geneva Helton Hall and loving husband to Linda S. Hall. MT...
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt, age 48, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 29, 1974, in Madison, the son of Robert and Shirley (Ellestad) Holt. Bobby graduated from Madison East High School in 1994. He worked as a machine operator for Evco in DeForest for many years.
Shirley Mae Butler
CROSS PLAINS – Shirley Mae Butler, age 82, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on April 20, 1940, in Whitewater, Wis., the daughter of Albert Schoephoerster and Bernita (Barth) Schoephoerster. Shirley attended school in Whitewater. She married August Butler...
Monona Grove tops #3 Beaver Dam in Badger East battle
Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips
Ridgeway – Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 95 years. The daughter of Floyd and Lenys (Collins) Polkinghorn was born January 19, 1927, in the Dodgeville Old Lutheran Hospital. Her youth was spent in the Hollyhead community. She attended grade school there and later Dodgeville High School graduating in 1944.
Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey
LONE ROCK, Wis. — Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey, age 70, of Lone Rock, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Richland Hospital following an illness. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Dodgeville, WI the son of Delos and Mary Agnes (Cummings) Creasey. Gerry served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as an Aviation Repairables Management Specialist. Survivors include his son, Joel Creasey of California, 2 brothers, Robert Creasey of Lacey, Washington, LeRoy (Sandra) Creasey of Lone Rock, a sister, Pat Christianson of Lone Rock, a sister-in-law, Barb Creasey of Lisben, Maine, special friend, Shyanne Malone of Lone Rock, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delos and Mary Agnes Creasey, 3 brothers, Don and Jim Cummings, Dennis Creasey, 3 sisters, Barbara “Susie” Creasey, Mary Starr and Virginia Kent.
Jake Ryan Woelffer
Jake Ryan Woelffer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 28. He was born in Madison, WI on February 8th, 1994, to Tracy Woelffer. Jake had a special bond with his grandfather, Robert Woelffer, who he absolutely adored. He had an epic love for animals and the bond he had with his dog, Mary Lou warmed his mother’s heart. Jake’s other interests include music of all genres, video games, sports (Go Badgers!), and muscle cars. He was a proud and adoring father to his son Marshall. Jake was a beautiful soul who was very tuned in to his spirit.
Agustin Flores
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
Badgers’ trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
Cal Fisher leads Deerfield past #1 Fall River
