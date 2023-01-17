Warren Bernard Holsbo, age 81, passed away at Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Warren was born on December 2, 1941 in Ashland, WI to Bernard and Florence (Husa) Holsbo. After growing up in Ashland, he enlisted in the US Navy as a Torpedoman and served for four years. He served as a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol for almost 30 years. Warren was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 348. He enjoyed traveling to Florida with his fiancé, Rose Kirkeng, along with other adventures. Warren loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

DEFOREST, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO