Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt, age 48, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 29, 1974, in Madison, the son of Robert and Shirley (Ellestad) Holt. Bobby graduated from Madison East High School in 1994. He worked as a machine operator for Evco in DeForest for many years.
Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips
Ridgeway – Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 95 years. The daughter of Floyd and Lenys (Collins) Polkinghorn was born January 19, 1927, in the Dodgeville Old Lutheran Hospital. Her youth was spent in the Hollyhead community. She attended grade school there and later Dodgeville High School graduating in 1944.
Donna Lee Miller
Donna Lee Miller, 83, of Richland Center died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on January 30, 1939, at home in Walworth County, the daughter of Howard and Ruby (Lee) Miller, about 15 miles from Whitewater. After living in Waupun, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, and Brandon, Wisconsin, Donna moved with her parents to one of her grandfather’s farms in March of 1948. Donna attended Ithaca Schools from 3rd grade through high school, where she graduated in 1957. That fall, Donna, attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She majored in music and minored in Home Economics, even though she didn’t graduate. When she came home, she washed dishes at Micks Café for about 2 ½ years, then she sold candy for Richland Specialty Foods for 9 months. Donna then moved to Oskaloosa, where she worked at Continental, a sewing factory for men and boys wash slacks for 3 months, baby sat for 3 months, then moved back home. After a few years of bad health, Donna worked at O’Bryan Brothers for 24 years, retiring in 1997.
Janet A. Morgan
Janet A. Morgan, age 91, of Monroe, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Collinwood Care Center in Brodhead. Janet was born on December 8, 1931, in Dodgeville, the daughter of David M. and Elsie A. (James) Morgan. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1949 and earned a degree in Education with an emphasis on Kindergarten from U.W. Platteville. Janet furthered her education by receiving a Masters’ degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater. She taught one year in Milwaukee before beginning her teaching career in Monroe. She taught at Abe Lincoln and Northside Elementary Schools for 40 years before retiring.
Jake Ryan Woelffer
Jake Ryan Woelffer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 28. He was born in Madison, WI on February 8th, 1994, to Tracy Woelffer. Jake had a special bond with his grandfather, Robert Woelffer, who he absolutely adored. He had an epic love for animals and the bond he had with his dog, Mary Lou warmed his mother’s heart. Jake’s other interests include music of all genres, video games, sports (Go Badgers!), and muscle cars. He was a proud and adoring father to his son Marshall. Jake was a beautiful soul who was very tuned in to his spirit.
Robert Humke
Robert Humke, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. A celebration of life will be held at WELLSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at the church.
Shirley Mae Butler
CROSS PLAINS – Shirley Mae Butler, age 82, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on April 20, 1940, in Whitewater, Wis., the daughter of Albert Schoephoerster and Bernita (Barth) Schoephoerster. Shirley attended school in Whitewater. She married August Butler...
Emerson P. “Buzz” Heindl
Emerson P. “Buzz” Heindl, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha, Wis. He was born on March 8, 1932, in St. Mary’s, Pa. During his high school days, he obtained a motorcycle which could be heard throughout the...
Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey
LONE ROCK, Wis. — Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey, age 70, of Lone Rock, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Richland Hospital following an illness. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Dodgeville, WI the son of Delos and Mary Agnes (Cummings) Creasey. Gerry served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as an Aviation Repairables Management Specialist. Survivors include his son, Joel Creasey of California, 2 brothers, Robert Creasey of Lacey, Washington, LeRoy (Sandra) Creasey of Lone Rock, a sister, Pat Christianson of Lone Rock, a sister-in-law, Barb Creasey of Lisben, Maine, special friend, Shyanne Malone of Lone Rock, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delos and Mary Agnes Creasey, 3 brothers, Don and Jim Cummings, Dennis Creasey, 3 sisters, Barbara “Susie” Creasey, Mary Starr and Virginia Kent.
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first...
Meredith “MT” Hall
Meredith “MT” Hall, age 75, passed away peacefully at home in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1947, in LaGrange, Ga., the son of the late Horace Eugene Hall and Geneva Helton Hall and loving husband to Linda S. Hall. MT...
Wynona L. Coburn
WYNONA LYNN COBURN, age 71, of Prairie du Sac, WI finished her earthly journey on January 5, 2023, at her home with her husband, Bruce Johnston, by her side. Born on Wednesday, August 29, 1951 in Dubuque, IA, she was the daughter of Leland and Madonna (Mahoney) Udelhofen of Lancaster, WI in Grant County, who were both born and raised in Wisconsin.
WAUNAKEE, WI – Leroy W. Durrant, 78, passed away on the night of January 9th, 2023, at UW Hospital with his beloved wife and eldest daughter by his side.
Born on April 15, 1944 in Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas in Jamaica, he was the son of the late Arthur Durrant and the late Terry Ross. Leroy attended St. Mary’s College, then went on to graduate from the College of Art Science and Technology (CAST) in Kingston, Jamaica and began a career in Architecture and Building Management. After graduation, he worked for the Social Development Commission (SDC) in Kingston, Jamaica. He was very passionate about his work as a Quantity Surveyor where he spent decades working on large scale buildings for the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Jamaican government as well as smaller projects for Berkeley & Spence, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Lake Mills runs by Columbus in Capitol North showdown
Anita A. Bindl
Anita A. Bindl, age 91, of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence after living a long wonderful life. She was born on September 10, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Gruber) Bayer of Plain, WI. Anita was married on March 28, 1951, to Leo Bindl. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, past president of St. John’s PCCW and served 30 years on the Spring Green Town Board starting in 1983. Anita loved spending time with her family, playing Euchre and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland
January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
William John “Tater” Rossing, age 64 of Lone Rock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17
Th, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law following an extended illness. Bill was born on December 23, 1958 to Clifford and Geraldine (Stoltz) Rossing. He was the youngest of four children. He worked most of his adult life as a custodian on the University of Wisconsin—Madison campus. From an early age, Bill loved anything with wheels. In his youth, he spent all the time he could riding his beloved mini bike, eventually transitioning to a motorcycle. Later in life, his favorite pastime was driving around Southwest Wisconsin, exploring new roads simply to find out where he would end up. He continued to go on long drives in his very distinctive “green machine” up until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments was overcoming alcohol addiction and maintaining his sobriety for over 20 years.
Trial underway for former Badgers wide receiver charged in Janesville womens’ murders
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After multiple delays, the trial of a former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women got underway in Rock County Tuesday. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
