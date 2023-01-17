Th, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law following an extended illness. Bill was born on December 23, 1958 to Clifford and Geraldine (Stoltz) Rossing. He was the youngest of four children. He worked most of his adult life as a custodian on the University of Wisconsin—Madison campus. From an early age, Bill loved anything with wheels. In his youth, he spent all the time he could riding his beloved mini bike, eventually transitioning to a motorcycle. Later in life, his favorite pastime was driving around Southwest Wisconsin, exploring new roads simply to find out where he would end up. He continued to go on long drives in his very distinctive “green machine” up until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments was overcoming alcohol addiction and maintaining his sobriety for over 20 years.

LONE ROCK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO