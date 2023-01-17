Donna Lee Miller, 83, of Richland Center died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on January 30, 1939, at home in Walworth County, the daughter of Howard and Ruby (Lee) Miller, about 15 miles from Whitewater. After living in Waupun, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, and Brandon, Wisconsin, Donna moved with her parents to one of her grandfather’s farms in March of 1948. Donna attended Ithaca Schools from 3rd grade through high school, where she graduated in 1957. That fall, Donna, attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She majored in music and minored in Home Economics, even though she didn’t graduate. When she came home, she washed dishes at Micks Café for about 2 ½ years, then she sold candy for Richland Specialty Foods for 9 months. Donna then moved to Oskaloosa, where she worked at Continental, a sewing factory for men and boys wash slacks for 3 months, baby sat for 3 months, then moved back home. After a few years of bad health, Donna worked at O’Bryan Brothers for 24 years, retiring in 1997.

