Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips
Ridgeway – Melva Elaine (Polkinghorn) Phillips passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 95 years. The daughter of Floyd and Lenys (Collins) Polkinghorn was born January 19, 1927, in the Dodgeville Old Lutheran Hospital. Her youth was spent in the Hollyhead community. She attended grade school there and later Dodgeville High School graduating in 1944.
Channel 3000
Warren Bernard Holsbo
Warren Bernard Holsbo, age 81, passed away at Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Warren was born on December 2, 1941 in Ashland, WI to Bernard and Florence (Husa) Holsbo. After growing up in Ashland, he enlisted in the US Navy as a Torpedoman and served for four years. He served as a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol for almost 30 years. Warren was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 348. He enjoyed traveling to Florida with his fiancé, Rose Kirkeng, along with other adventures. Warren loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Channel 3000
Donna Lee Miller
Donna Lee Miller, 83, of Richland Center died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on January 30, 1939, at home in Walworth County, the daughter of Howard and Ruby (Lee) Miller, about 15 miles from Whitewater. After living in Waupun, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, and Brandon, Wisconsin, Donna moved with her parents to one of her grandfather’s farms in March of 1948. Donna attended Ithaca Schools from 3rd grade through high school, where she graduated in 1957. That fall, Donna, attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She majored in music and minored in Home Economics, even though she didn’t graduate. When she came home, she washed dishes at Micks Café for about 2 ½ years, then she sold candy for Richland Specialty Foods for 9 months. Donna then moved to Oskaloosa, where she worked at Continental, a sewing factory for men and boys wash slacks for 3 months, baby sat for 3 months, then moved back home. After a few years of bad health, Donna worked at O’Bryan Brothers for 24 years, retiring in 1997.
Channel 3000
Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey
LONE ROCK, Wis. — Gerald E. “Bass” Creasey, age 70, of Lone Rock, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Richland Hospital following an illness. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Dodgeville, WI the son of Delos and Mary Agnes (Cummings) Creasey. Gerry served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as an Aviation Repairables Management Specialist. Survivors include his son, Joel Creasey of California, 2 brothers, Robert Creasey of Lacey, Washington, LeRoy (Sandra) Creasey of Lone Rock, a sister, Pat Christianson of Lone Rock, a sister-in-law, Barb Creasey of Lisben, Maine, special friend, Shyanne Malone of Lone Rock, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delos and Mary Agnes Creasey, 3 brothers, Don and Jim Cummings, Dennis Creasey, 3 sisters, Barbara “Susie” Creasey, Mary Starr and Virginia Kent.
Channel 3000
Shirley Mae Butler
CROSS PLAINS – Shirley Mae Butler, age 82, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on April 20, 1940, in Whitewater, Wis., the daughter of Albert Schoephoerster and Bernita (Barth) Schoephoerster. Shirley attended school in Whitewater. She married August Butler...
Channel 3000
Anita A. Bindl
Anita A. Bindl, age 91, of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence after living a long wonderful life. She was born on September 10, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Gruber) Bayer of Plain, WI. Anita was married on March 28, 1951, to Leo Bindl. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, past president of St. John’s PCCW and served 30 years on the Spring Green Town Board starting in 1983. Anita loved spending time with her family, playing Euchre and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Channel 3000
Wynona L. Coburn
WYNONA LYNN COBURN, age 71, of Prairie du Sac, WI finished her earthly journey on January 5, 2023, at her home with her husband, Bruce Johnston, by her side. Born on Wednesday, August 29, 1951 in Dubuque, IA, she was the daughter of Leland and Madonna (Mahoney) Udelhofen of Lancaster, WI in Grant County, who were both born and raised in Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
WAUNAKEE, WI – Leroy W. Durrant, 78, passed away on the night of January 9th, 2023, at UW Hospital with his beloved wife and eldest daughter by his side.
Born on April 15, 1944 in Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas in Jamaica, he was the son of the late Arthur Durrant and the late Terry Ross. Leroy attended St. Mary’s College, then went on to graduate from the College of Art Science and Technology (CAST) in Kingston, Jamaica and began a career in Architecture and Building Management. After graduation, he worked for the Social Development Commission (SDC) in Kingston, Jamaica. He was very passionate about his work as a Quantity Surveyor where he spent decades working on large scale buildings for the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Jamaican government as well as smaller projects for Berkeley & Spence, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Channel 3000
Cal Fisher leads Deerfield past #1 Fall River
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0