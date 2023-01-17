Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes I-25 from Raton to Wagon Mound. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO