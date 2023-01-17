Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
KELOLAND TV
SD law bans release of captive-insurance info
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An exception to South Dakota’s public-record laws allows the state Division of Insurance to keep confidential the information that captive-insurance companies provide to the division, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a recent unanimous opinion, the state’s highest court upheld lower decisions...
dakotanewsnow.com
National group endorses South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards were recently deemed “excellent” and “among the best in the nation” by the National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the association found...
kotatv.com
Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
KELOLAND TV
‘Let’s just respect everyone’: Bill filed to codify all marriages in SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, but South Dakota law doesn’t reflect that in codified law. Representative Linda Duba is looking to change that. Wednesday the Sioux Falls Democrat filed HB 1092 to alter the language of 25-1-1 to be inclusive of...
kotatv.com
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
KELOLAND TV
SD judges might get to charge device-search fees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
kotatv.com
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota state lawmakers want to prevent children from being able to medically “transition” to the opposite sex, and give children subjected to such therapy the ability to sue providers later in life. Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) introduced HB 1080 Tuesday morning. “Under the...
kelo.com
Bill that would be largest tax cut in South Dakota history announced Tuesday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — House Bill 1075, which would deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, was announced yesterday by Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik. Noem said of South Dakotans, while visiting grocery stores across the state last year, “they need relief – and we can afford to give it to them”. The tax cut would help counter inflation at the grocery store and put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans. HB1075 has 6 cosponsors in the House and 4 in the Senate. If it passes, the cut will not impact sales tax collected by cities.
mitchellnow.com
SD lawmakers pass resolution to look at alternative paths for teens to obtain diploma
The South Dakota House Education Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution to study alternative paths for teens to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma. House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would set up a task force to look at ways to engage youth who do not respond to going to high school or obtaining a GED.
sdpb.org
South Dakota's contribution to the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution
South Dakota became the 38th state to ratify the 24th Amendment to the US Constitution on January 23rd, 1964. The amendment abolished poll taxes. South Dakota’s approval meant that three-quarters of the state legislatures or state conventions had approved the measure and it became part of the US Constitution.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session and all five are scheduled to have their first committee hearing this week. Jackley states, “Our legislative package aims to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect...
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem’s food sales tax bill introduced on Tuesday
One Democrat legislator joined 11 Republicans in introducing a bill on Tuesday that would remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food items. After opposing a similar measure last year, Governor Kristi Noem campaigned in her 2022 election to pass a bill to remove the state sales tax on food items.
Comments / 1