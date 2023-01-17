Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, impairment suspected
PHOENIX - A deadly rollover crash temporarily shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened near the Grant Street exit after a work truck was clipped by a speeding car. Two women were inside that car, and it reportedly...
ABC 15 News
I-17 reopens near Jefferson Street after deadly rollover crash
PHOENIX — A deadly single-vehicle rollover crash shut down northbound Interstate 17 early Friday morning. The collision happened near Jefferson Street just after 3 a.m. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it clipped a work truck, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Friday morning. According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 59th and Olive Avenues when a car left a private drive crashed into the officer. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-17 in Phoenix
A deadly rollover crash has shut down Interstate 17 in Phoenix Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
fox10phoenix.com
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said. 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect sought in Chandler shooting that left victim seriously hurt
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood that left one person with serious injuries. Chandler Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 20 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. The victim has life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who is considered to be...
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 20-23
I-17 The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed, along with parts of the...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County deputy hurt after Tempe crash involving semi
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a semi crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. The on-duty deputy was heading southbound near Baseline and Rural roads just before 4 a.m. when his marked SUV was T-boned by a semi, Tempe police said. Both drivers were...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19 near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First responders took her to Florence Anthem Hospital, where she eventually was pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in south Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening. Police say Andrew Salazar, 58, was struck and killed by a car near 28th Street and Broadway Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. "Early information indicates the pedestrian attempted to cross...
fox10phoenix.com
Robbery suspect dead following police shooting: Goodyear PD
PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Laveen. The incident began to unfold at around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 19, when, according to a statement, officers were in the process of catching an adult suspect from an armed robbery that happened in Goodyear on Jan. 15.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
PHOENIX - Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, and at least a dozen police cars are reportedly at the scene. No officers were injured, according to reports, and the suspect...
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
