ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97

NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy