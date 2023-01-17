Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support
Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.
Norcom High School students mentor kindergartners through pen pal program
Together they work on reading, writing, and verbal communication skills. Students visit Lakeview twice a month, but the letters they write keep them close.
Heritage High alum speaks about Richneck Elem. shooting
The recent shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is sparking reaction from those linked to Heritage High School, where a shooting took place in Sept. 2021.
Richneck to start transitioning back to building as teacher shot by student released from hospital
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will soon begin the process of transitioning Richneck Elementary students back to the building after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher earlier this month. Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, outlined Richneck's plan, along with some services available for students...
Hampton School Board favors adding elementary guidance counselor
Members of Hampton Township School Board are in favor of adding a guidance counselor for the district’s elementary schools. The question now is how to fit the new hiring into the district’s 2023-24 budget. During the board’s January work session, Jay Thornton, district psychologist and director of student...
vpm.org
Administrator warned about student’s weapon ahead of Newport News school shooting
An administrator at Richneck Elementary School was notified that a student may have a gun hours before a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, according to the district's superintendent. A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that Superintendent George Parker told parents the new details during a closed-door meeting on...
Newport News superintendent outlines safety measures following Richneck shooting
More answers are coming for families at Richneck Elementary School Tuesday.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
WAVY News 10
One year later, family and friends honor Manor High School athlete
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago. A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion. Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in...
Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on VB pastor John Blanchard
Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.
Shooting by 6-year-old at NN Elem. school raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News has issued a statement.
Boy assaulted 2 staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
13newsnow.com
Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project
1st View Street under the I-64 bridge will close as early as January 26. City officials said the closure will last until the summer.
13newsnow.com
Chief Drew offers update on where Richneck investigation stands
No charges have been brought forward, nearly two weeks since a shooting inside Richneck Elementary. That could change, depending on the course of the investigation.
whro.org
Longtime director of Norfolk’s Hope House Foundation talks about decades of housing action and advocacy
Norfolk-based Hope House has been at the forefront of efforts to help people with disabilities live independently for decades. Lynne Seagle led the organization for the last 30 years. She retired as executive director earlier this month and spoke with WHRO about what she has done and what has changed...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97
NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
Rivers Casino hosts test night ahead of grand opening
This test night is a requirement by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly.
