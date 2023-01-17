Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, except between 3 and 5 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. This includes I-40 from the Arizona border through Gallup. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing snow are possible which may reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches below 8000 feet and 4 to 6 inches above 8000 feet. Localized areas up to 9 inches are possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHERE...Northern Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
