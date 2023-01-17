Effective: 2023-01-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.7 to 13.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Splashover and very minor coastal flooding of lots, parks, and roads within a few hours on either side of the Saturday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Gloucester Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.9/10.4 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 6 None 21/10 AM 11.7/12.2 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 4-5 Minor 21/11 PM 9.8/10.3 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 3 None 22/11 AM 11.5/12.0 2.0/ 2.5 0.2/ 0.7 2 Minor 23/12 AM 10.8/11.3 1.3/ 1.8 1.1/ 1.6 3 None 23/12 PM 12.6/13.1 3.1/ 3.6 1.3/ 1.8 5 Moderate Merrimack River near Newburyport MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 4.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 8.6/ 9.1 -1.0/-0.5 0.9/ 1.4 5-6 None 21/11 AM 10.3/10.8 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 None 21/11 PM 8.5/ 9.0 -1.1/-0.6 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 22/11 AM 10.1/10.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 23/12 AM 9.4/ 9.9 -0.2/ 0.3 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 None 23/12 PM 11.2/11.7 1.7/ 2.2 1.3/ 1.8 4 Minor Boston Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.3/10.8 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 2 None 21/10 AM 12.3/12.8 2.2/ 2.7 0.8/ 1.3 1-2 Minor 21/11 PM 10.4/10.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.6/ 1.1 1 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 1.9/ 2.3 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 23/12 AM 11.0/11.5 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1 None 23/12 PM 12.9/13.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.1/ 1.6 2 Minor Revere MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 6.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.2/10.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.9/ 1.4 1-2 None 21/10 AM 12.1/12.6 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 1 Minor 21/11 PM 10.2/10.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 2.1/ 2.6 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 23/12 AM 11.1/11.6 1.2/ 1.7 1.0/ 1.5 1 None 23/12 PM 13.0/13.5 3.1/ 3.6 1.1/ 1.6 2 Minor Scituate MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.5 ft, Major 15.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.8/10.3 0.1/ 0.6 1.0/ 1.5 5-6 None 21/10 AM 11.8/12.3 2.1/ 2.6 0.8/ 1.3 4 Minor 21/11 PM 9.7/10.2 0.0/ 0.5 0.5/ 1.0 3 None 22/11 AM 11.6/12.1 1.9/ 2.3 0.2/ 0.8 2 Minor 23/12 AM 10.5/11.0 0.8/ 1.3 0.9/ 1.4 2 None 23/12 PM 12.5/13.0 2.7/ 3.2 1.1/ 1.6 4-5 Minor Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 3 None 21/07 AM 3.5/ 4.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 21/08 PM 2.8/ 3.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 22/08 AM 3.4/ 3.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 22/09 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 None 23/09 AM 3.4/ 3.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 4.9/ 5.4 -2.8/-2.3 0.7/ 1.1 5 None 21/11 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.4/-0.9 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 21/11 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -3.2/-2.7 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 22/12 PM 5.9/ 6.4 -1.9/-1.4 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 23/01 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.6/-2.1 0.6/ 1.1 3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 None 21/11 AM 5.6/ 6.1 1.1/ 1.6 0.7/ 1.1 3 None 22/12 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 22/12 PM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/01 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.6/ 1.1 2-3 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.4/10.9 0.2/ 0.8 1.1/ 1.6 5 None 21/10 AM 12.3/12.8 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 21/11 PM 10.3/10.8 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 2-3 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 1.9/ 2.3 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 23/12 AM 10.8/11.3 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 2 None 23/12 PM 12.9/13.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.2/ 1.7 4 Minor Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.8/11.3 0.2/ 0.8 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 None 21/10 AM 12.8/13.3 2.2/ 2.7 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 Minor 21/11 PM 10.7/11.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1-2 None 22/11 AM 12.5/13.0 2.0/ 2.5 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 23/12 AM 11.4/11.9 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1-2 None 23/12 PM 13.8/14.3 3.2/ 3.7 1.6/ 2.0 3-4 Minor Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.3/ 9.8 -1.1/-0.6 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 21/10 AM 11.2/11.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.8/ 1.3 3 None 21/11 PM 9.1/ 9.6 -1.3/-0.8 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 22/11 AM 10.8/11.3 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/12 AM 9.7/10.2 -0.7/-0.2 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 23/12 PM 12.0/12.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.4/ 1.9 4-5 Minor Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 3 None 21/07 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.6/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 21/07 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 None 22/08 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.3 1 None 22/08 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.1/ 0.6 0.1/ 0.6 1 None 23/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.1/ 0.6 2-3 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.2/ 0.2 0.8/ 1.3 3-4 None 21/11 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 3 None 22/12 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 1-2 None 22/12 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/01 AM 3.6/ 4.1 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 2-3 None

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO