Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM CST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:34:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north central and northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Southern Washington, Western Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer Periods of snow and hazardous travel conditions will continue through early this evening Snow, occasionally moderate to heavy at times, will continue across the northern and central Taconics, southern Greens, and northern Berkshires through 7 PM. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible during this time, especially for elevations above 1000 feet. Hazardous travel conditions will remain possible through this evening, especially as temperatures begin to drop to around or just below the freezing mark. Snow covered roadways and reduced visibilities are expected during this time.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central La Paz HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Central and eastern La Paz County. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday night to 9 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures low enough to damage or even kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 5 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides at La Jolla: Friday: Low 1.84 ft at -2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 ft at -3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 ft at -4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 ft at -4:42 PM.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 14:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches possible between 3000 and 4000 feet and up to 5 inches above 4000 feet. Locally higher amounts possible over 6000 feet. Southwest wind gusts up to 20 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions on State Route 389 between Colorado City and Fredonia. Light snow accumulation possible on Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge tonight.
Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have subsided below advisory criteria during the afternoon, so this wind advisory will be allowed to expire. The winds should diminish further later tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions into this evening. The hazardous conditions will impact this evenings commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have subsided below advisory criteria during the afternoon, so this wind advisory will be allowed to expire. The winds should diminish further later tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crowley County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crowley County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Crowley County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel.
Freeze Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE AREA INTO THIS EVENING BEFORE ENDING EARLY TONIGHT .Light snow will continue on and off through the evening, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Much of the area has seen snowfall to around 6 to 8 inches leading to snow covered roads. Light snow will continue on and off through sunset with additional accumulations up to one inch that could keep roads slick into the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE AREA INTO THIS EVENING BEFORE ENDING EARLY TONIGHT .Light snow will continue on and off through the evening, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.7 to 13.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Splashover and very minor coastal flooding of lots, parks, and roads within a few hours on either side of the Saturday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Gloucester Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.9/10.4 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 6 None 21/10 AM 11.7/12.2 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 4-5 Minor 21/11 PM 9.8/10.3 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 3 None 22/11 AM 11.5/12.0 2.0/ 2.5 0.2/ 0.7 2 Minor 23/12 AM 10.8/11.3 1.3/ 1.8 1.1/ 1.6 3 None 23/12 PM 12.6/13.1 3.1/ 3.6 1.3/ 1.8 5 Moderate Merrimack River near Newburyport MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 4.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 8.6/ 9.1 -1.0/-0.5 0.9/ 1.4 5-6 None 21/11 AM 10.3/10.8 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 None 21/11 PM 8.5/ 9.0 -1.1/-0.6 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 22/11 AM 10.1/10.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 23/12 AM 9.4/ 9.9 -0.2/ 0.3 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 None 23/12 PM 11.2/11.7 1.7/ 2.2 1.3/ 1.8 4 Minor Boston Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.3/10.8 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 2 None 21/10 AM 12.3/12.8 2.2/ 2.7 0.8/ 1.3 1-2 Minor 21/11 PM 10.4/10.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.6/ 1.1 1 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 1.9/ 2.3 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 23/12 AM 11.0/11.5 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1 None 23/12 PM 12.9/13.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.1/ 1.6 2 Minor Revere MLLW Categories - Minor 12.5 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 6.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.2/10.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.9/ 1.4 1-2 None 21/10 AM 12.1/12.6 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 1 Minor 21/11 PM 10.2/10.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 2.1/ 2.6 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 23/12 AM 11.1/11.6 1.2/ 1.7 1.0/ 1.5 1 None 23/12 PM 13.0/13.5 3.1/ 3.6 1.1/ 1.6 2 Minor Scituate MA MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 13.5 ft, Major 15.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.8/10.3 0.1/ 0.6 1.0/ 1.5 5-6 None 21/10 AM 11.8/12.3 2.1/ 2.6 0.8/ 1.3 4 Minor 21/11 PM 9.7/10.2 0.0/ 0.5 0.5/ 1.0 3 None 22/11 AM 11.6/12.1 1.9/ 2.3 0.2/ 0.8 2 Minor 23/12 AM 10.5/11.0 0.8/ 1.3 0.9/ 1.4 2 None 23/12 PM 12.5/13.0 2.7/ 3.2 1.1/ 1.6 4-5 Minor Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 3 None 21/07 AM 3.5/ 4.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 21/08 PM 2.8/ 3.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 22/08 AM 3.4/ 3.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 22/09 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 None 23/09 AM 3.4/ 3.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 4.9/ 5.4 -2.8/-2.3 0.7/ 1.1 5 None 21/11 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.4/-0.9 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 21/11 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -3.2/-2.7 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 22/12 PM 5.9/ 6.4 -1.9/-1.4 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 23/01 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.6/-2.1 0.6/ 1.1 3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 None 21/11 AM 5.6/ 6.1 1.1/ 1.6 0.7/ 1.1 3 None 22/12 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1-2 None 22/12 PM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/01 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.6/ 1.1 2-3 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.4/10.9 0.2/ 0.8 1.1/ 1.6 5 None 21/10 AM 12.3/12.8 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 21/11 PM 10.3/10.8 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 2-3 None 22/11 AM 12.0/12.5 1.9/ 2.3 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 23/12 AM 10.8/11.3 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 2 None 23/12 PM 12.9/13.4 2.7/ 3.2 1.2/ 1.7 4 Minor Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 10.8/11.3 0.2/ 0.8 1.2/ 1.7 3-4 None 21/10 AM 12.8/13.3 2.2/ 2.7 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 Minor 21/11 PM 10.7/11.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1-2 None 22/11 AM 12.5/13.0 2.0/ 2.5 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 23/12 AM 11.4/11.9 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1-2 None 23/12 PM 13.8/14.3 3.2/ 3.7 1.6/ 2.0 3-4 Minor Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 9.3/ 9.8 -1.1/-0.6 1.0/ 1.5 4 None 21/10 AM 11.2/11.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.8/ 1.3 3 None 21/11 PM 9.1/ 9.6 -1.3/-0.8 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 22/11 AM 10.8/11.3 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/12 AM 9.7/10.2 -0.7/-0.2 0.6/ 1.1 2 None 23/12 PM 12.0/12.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.4/ 1.9 4-5 Minor Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 3 None 21/07 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.6/ 1.1 0.0/ 0.5 2 None 21/07 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 None 22/08 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.5/ 1.0 -0.2/ 0.3 1 None 22/08 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.1/ 0.6 0.1/ 0.6 1 None 23/08 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.1/ 0.6 2-3 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.2/ 0.2 0.8/ 1.3 3-4 None 21/11 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 3 None 22/12 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 1-2 None 22/12 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 23/01 AM 3.6/ 4.1 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 2-3 None
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Strafford SNOW CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE AREA INTO THIS EVENING BEFORE ENDING EARLY TONIGHT .Light snow will continue on and off through the evening, with additional light accumulations expected. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Much of the area has seen snowfall to around 6 to 8 inches leading to snow covered roads. Light snow will continue on and off through sunset with additional accumulations up to one inch that could keep roads slick into the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in southeast Pueblo County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains and Pueblo County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel, especially south of Pueblo.
