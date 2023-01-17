Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches below 8000 feet and 4 to 6 inches above 8000 feet. Localized areas up to 9 inches are possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHERE...Northern Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

