Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches below 8000 feet and 4 to 6 inches above 8000 feet. Localized areas up to 9 inches are possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHERE...Northern Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, except between 3 and 5 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. This includes I-40 from the Arizona border through Gallup. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing snow are possible which may reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes I-25 from Raton to Wagon Mound. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel, especially along the south I-25 Corridor.
