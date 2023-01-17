DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Presiding Officer Robert Patrick has named the board’s committee chairs and members who will serve for 2023. Both, Patrick and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, were elected by their peers to serve as presiding officer and deputy presiding officer respectively for the consecutive year on Jan. 13 at the board’s first meeting for 2023.

