On Common Ground News
DeKalb Board of Commissioners’ committee assignments announced for 2023
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Presiding Officer Robert Patrick has named the board’s committee chairs and members who will serve for 2023. Both, Patrick and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, were elected by their peers to serve as presiding officer and deputy presiding officer respectively for the consecutive year on Jan. 13 at the board’s first meeting for 2023.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson featured lecturer at Georgia State University
ALPHARETTA, GA—DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson addressed students at Georgia State University (GSU) Alpharetta campus to discuss policymaking and the ongoing need to evaluate community in the development of public policy. At the lecture, which was was held today (Jan. 18), Cochran-Johnson engaged students in actively discussing policy related...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County opens registration for community garden plots
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– Are you dreaming of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh green veggies? Now is the time to stake your claim at any of Gwinnett’s 10 community gardens. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply for the 2023 to 2024 growing year. The cost is $35...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County CTAE graduation rate rises to all-time high: 99.13%
CONYERS, GA – The graduation rate for Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) enrolled in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs increased to an all-time high of 99.13% for 2022, surpassing the state-wide rate at 97.1, district officials said. Officials said the rate applies to students who complete a...
On Common Ground News
SWD Panthers hold off Druid Hills Red Devils to complete 6-4A sweep at home
DEKALB COUNTY, GA–Southwest DeKalb’s Aziz Bello entered the game with just a couple of minutes to play to score two points and grab two rebounds to help the Panthers stave off the Druid Hills Red Devils for a 41-33 to finish off a Region 6-4A sweep at home.
