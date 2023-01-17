ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Kwame Brown Rips Gilbert Arenas For Being A “Coward”

Kwame Brown had a feud with Gilbert Arenas that hit its stride around this time last year. Kwame Brown is someone who has been made the butt of the joke by many NBA fans. One can just go on YouTube and find Stephen A. Smith’s infamous rant in which he called Brown a “bonafide scrub.” Not to mention, as a former first-overall pick, there were certain expectations that were thrust onto Brown.
Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis

Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
Lakers making strong push to trade for Knicks wing

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely going to make a deal ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. It’s just not yet known how impactful the deal is going to be with Los Angeles at 20-24 and boasting the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference. What we do...
Knicks increase efforts to trade Cam Reddish

The Knicks have “redoubled” their efforts to find a new home for forward Cam Reddish, according to Marc Stein, who says in his latest Substack report that Reddish is the Knick most likely to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Stein confirms previous reporting from...
