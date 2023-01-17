Read full article on original website
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
NOLA.com reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
Miami Heat Rumors: Rui Hachimura talks not great for a Kyle Kuzma deal
The Miami Heat might certainly be active as the NBA’s Trade Deadline approaches. With a few potential needed additions in mind, the Miami Heat could choose to go in several different directions when it comes to a potential addition. While some will point to an upgrade at the guard...
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kwame Brown Rips Gilbert Arenas For Being A “Coward”
Kwame Brown had a feud with Gilbert Arenas that hit its stride around this time last year. Kwame Brown is someone who has been made the butt of the joke by many NBA fans. One can just go on YouTube and find Stephen A. Smith’s infamous rant in which he called Brown a “bonafide scrub.” Not to mention, as a former first-overall pick, there were certain expectations that were thrust onto Brown.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis
Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
Yardbarker
Lakers making strong push to trade for Knicks wing
The Los Angeles Lakers are likely going to make a deal ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. It’s just not yet known how impactful the deal is going to be with Los Angeles at 20-24 and boasting the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference. What we do...
Knicks increase efforts to trade Cam Reddish
The Knicks have “redoubled” their efforts to find a new home for forward Cam Reddish, according to Marc Stein, who says in his latest Substack report that Reddish is the Knick most likely to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Stein confirms previous reporting from...
Ben Simmons Gets Ejected From Nets-Suns Game On Thursday Night
During Thursday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Ben Simmons got ejected after receiving two technical fouls on the same play.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
