Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KTVZ
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
KTVZ
New federal tax credits available for cost-cutting home energy upgrades, Energy Trust of Oregon says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting this year, more resources are available to help people cut their energy use and lower their energy bills. New federal tax credits are available as of Jan. 1 for energy upgrades that could make homes more energy-efficient and comfortable, Energy Trust of Oregon says.
KTVZ
Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts
Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
KTVZ
Mixed Showers, Breezy
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we are looking at a fairly mild morning, our cloud cover has thickened and the winds have already started to pick up. Both are signs of the advancing cold front that will bring us mixed showers for much of our day. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off by 10 and skies will begin to clear. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's tonight. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Comments / 0