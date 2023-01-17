ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts

Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

Mixed Showers, Breezy

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we are looking at a fairly mild morning, our cloud cover has thickened and the winds have already started to pick up. Both are signs of the advancing cold front that will bring us mixed showers for much of our day. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off by 10 and skies will begin to clear. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's tonight. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy