GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we are looking at a fairly mild morning, our cloud cover has thickened and the winds have already started to pick up. Both are signs of the advancing cold front that will bring us mixed showers for much of our day. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off by 10 and skies will begin to clear. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's tonight. Winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

2 DAYS AGO