Lamar Jackson's knee saga continues: RGIII slams Michael Vick's advice to play on sprained MCL

The debate over Lamar Jackson 's absence from Baltimore's playoff loss in Cincinnati has divided former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III.

Jackson, a former MVP, has been out of the lineup since the Ravens' December 4 win over the Denver Broncos , when he suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Speaking on Fox's pregame show, Vick encouraged Jackson to play against the Bengals: 'It's the playoffs. You're three games away [from the Super Bowl ]. Put a brace on it. Get it going… I played a whole season on a sprained MCL.'

Co-hosts Charles Woodson and Sean Payton both cautioned Vick, saying that the severity of the injury may not be clear to the retired quarterback.

But it was another former signal caller, Griffin, who really took aim at Vick for suggesting that Jackson should risk further injury as he's about to become a free agent.

'This is why you don't just put a brace on it and play,' Griffin wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the infamous knee injury the former Washington quarterback suffered in a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

'Hindsight is 20/20,' said Griffin, whose career never recovered from his second knee injury of 2013. 'I didn't have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING.'

The debate over Jackson's injury – and public suspicions that he was physically capable of playing Sunday in Cincinnati – stem from his looming contract situation. By risking further injury, Jackson could endangering a likely nine-figure contract this offseason.

The former Heisman winner previously turned down a reported $250 million offer from the Ravens because the deal was not fully guaranteed, according to a September report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woodson, himself a former Heisman winner, appeared to suggest that Jackson was protecting himself for a future contract before Vick's controversial statement.

'Kudos to him,' Woodson said of Jackson. 'He's about his business. He figures they don't want to pay him.'

Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach, said he would not be playing an injured Jackson if he were calling the shots in Baltimore.

'With a lower-body injury, he's gonna be up in the press box,' Payton said. 'He's not going to be down on the field for me.'

Jackson did update fans and address suspicions about his knee injury on Twitter last week.

'Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,' Jackson tweeted. 'I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

'I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance.'

The Ravens nearly beat the Bengals without Jackson, but a late goal-line fumble by Baltimore backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was returned 98 yards by Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard for a game-winning touchdown.

The Bengals now advance to face the Bills in the Divisional Round while the Ravens weigh whether or not they want to keep Jackson.

Jackson did some thoughts on Twitter after the loss in Cincinnati: 'When you have something good, you don't play with it. You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.'

Many of Jackson's teammates remain strongly in favor of his return.

'You can't let a guy like him go,' Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said Sunday. 'There's always some new, exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a business of ''for sures'' and ''knowns,'' and you know who Lamar Jackson is. I think it's in the best interest of the Ravens organization to give him a long-term contract and make him 'the guy.''

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley predicted Jackson's return.

'In my mind, I know he's going to be here,' said. 'He's a competitor. He wants to win. This is his team, and this is his offense. The money is not the most important thing with Lamar. He really wants to win, contrary to popular belief.'

The NFL calendar flips on March 15. Teams are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents a day earlier, at noon Eastern.