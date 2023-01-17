ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities

A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition

The Alaska House of Representatives elected Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, as speaker of the House, putting a predominantly Republican coalition in charge of the body. The new majority flips control of the House from the predominantly Democratic coalition that has controlled it since 2017 and means that conservative priorities stalled for the past six years […] The post Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska’s Income Tax Premium

Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska House elects a speaker, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton

After a chaotic first day, the Alaska House of Representatives elected Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton to the role of House Speaker on Wednesday. “We are ready to show Alaskans that we’re ready to do business,” Tilton said after the vote. “We didn’t want to have a repeat of the last several sessions where Alaskans were waiting for business to get started.”
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics

The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

33rd Alaska Legislative session begins in Juneau

Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after Kodiak canneries offered them a $2.50 per pound of crab this season. Almost six dollars less then they were being paid last year. While it’s yet unknown when the avalanche itself came down, Hopp said...
ALASKA STATE
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup

Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
HAWAII STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management

Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. “It feels like a family member has come home”. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to Revels, a person...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
ALASKA STATE

