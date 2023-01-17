Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities
A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition
The Alaska House of Representatives elected Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, as speaker of the House, putting a predominantly Republican coalition in charge of the body. The new majority flips control of the House from the predominantly Democratic coalition that has controlled it since 2017 and means that conservative priorities stalled for the past six years […] The post Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Delta Discovery
Alaska’s Income Tax Premium
Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska House elects a speaker, Republican Rep. Cathy Tilton
After a chaotic first day, the Alaska House of Representatives elected Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton to the role of House Speaker on Wednesday. “We are ready to show Alaskans that we’re ready to do business,” Tilton said after the vote. “We didn’t want to have a repeat of the last several sessions where Alaskans were waiting for business to get started.”
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
kinyradio.com
State seeks clarity on federal opinions addressing the placement of native lands into trust after ANCSA
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - With five different opinions issued by three different Solicitors of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior over the past several years, confusion exists over whether the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) extinguished the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska.
Fritz Pettyjohn: Josiah Patkotak is just right for Speaker Pro Tem
After Governor Bill Sheffield and Justice Jay Rabinowitz combined to gerrymander me out of my State Senate seat, I ran for the State House in 1984, hoping to figure out a way to get revenge. I got elected, but the House Republican minority of the 14th Alaska Legislature had around...
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
33rd Alaska Legislative session begins in Juneau
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after Kodiak canneries offered them a $2.50 per pound of crab this season. Almost six dollars less then they were being paid last year.
beckersasc.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
alaskasnewssource.com
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management
NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
