wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing
UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Teases Confrontation With WWE HOFers On 'Raw Is XXX'
Several WWE Legends will appear on next week's "Raw is XXX" special in Philadephia, which was revealed on the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw." WWE Hall of Famers, former champions, and personalities will join the festivities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand. Amongst the growing list includes the likes of The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. It appears that The Bella Twins might be in for a special surprise from some current superstars.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion
When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
PWMania
Finally, The Rock Can Stay Home for WWE WrestleMania
You know the moment… you know it well. The People’s Champ hits the ring… hops each turnbuckle to acknowledge the millions (and millions) of Rock fans. He grabs a mic in the center of the ring… Rock tilts his head back until he’s parallel with the sky, holds the mic close and says the words you never get tired of….
wrestlinginc.com
Afa Jr. Believes The Bloodline Is Extension Of 90's WWE Team
It's no secret that it's a good time to be a member of the Anoa'i/Fatu family at the moment, largely thanks to the domination of WWE currently by members of The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. It's a much different period than it was for Afa Anoa'i Jr. during his run in WWE, which ran from 2007-2009, under the name Manu.
