Long range shooting lifts Senath-Hornersville girls over Puxico
After playing just half of a junior varsity game and dominating every minute she was on the court, Senath-Hornersville (8-7) freshman Halle Jamerson knocked back four 3-pointers opening varsity play to set the tone for the Lions’ staggering 61-35 victory over Puxico (5-11) Thursday night. “One thing about us...
High school basketball roundup, Jan 19: Greenville gets fifth win of the season over Advance
Greenville defeated Advance 46-32 on Thursday at Advance High School. The offense of the Bears was led by freshman Ariel West with 11 points and junior Ashlyn West with 10 points. Advance’s offense was led by junior Maggie Stubenrauch with eight points. Greenville will play Lesterville at home at...
Bernie's super scorer is as dangerous WITHOUT the ball as with it
What makes Bernie senior guard Tristan Johnson difficult to defend? Well, let’s count the ways. The 5-foot-9 athlete is quick, crafty, skilled, and smart with the basketball in his hands. He can drive into defensive traffic and find open areas to score, where there appeared to be none. And...
Kelly falls at home to Oak Ridge
BENTON, Mo. — It took some time, but Kelly eventually woke up from its nightmarish start against Oak Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, the Hawks (8-9) were unable to dig themselves out of the early hole and fell 67-55 to the Bluejays (14-3), who have now won their past five games.
Lady Mules win third in a row
Riding a modest two-game winning streak heading into Thursday night’s home contest against visiting Sikeston, a team the Poplar Bluff Lady Mules beat earlier this season, things looked promising for continued good mojo. It was equal parts dominant mixed with some hiccups, but the Lady Mules did just enough...
East Prairie rebounds with a conference win over Scott City
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — East Prairie bounced back from having its five-game winning streak snapped with a 45-39 win over Scott City on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Wyatt Williams scored a game-high 21 to lead the Eagles (11-5), while Noah Johnson added 10. Jaylen Rulo and Jackson Gloth led the...
Ignore Tuesday's loss, Fernetti, passionate kids, have Puxico playing well
DEXTER – If you’re going to evaluate the Puxico High School varsity boy’s basketball season on the 32 minutes the Indians played on Tuesday against Dexter, that would be a pretty inaccurate way to do so. Puxico struggled to defend the ungodly hot perimeter shooting by the...
Bears beat Tigers in OFC battle
GREENVILLE — Two Ozark Foothills Conference foes met Tuesday night with their own positive narratives they hoped to continue playing out. The host Greenville Bears, coming off a program defining win over top-ranked South Iron over the weekend, was back home searching to ride that momentum further in search of an eventual first district title next month.
Column: Hard-luck 'Hawks need to shift focus to their health
The analysis of Southeast Missouri State’s men’s basketball squad losing 80-60 to UT Martin on Thursday at the Show Me Center is as follows:. * The Redhawks allowed the Skyhawks to shoot 56 percent from the floor. * SEMO got obliterated on the glass 38-24 * And the...
Bravettes improve win streak to four games with wins over East Prairie and Oak Ridge
SIKESTON — The Scott County Central girls’ basketball team is riding high heading into the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament this weekend after earning its fourth straight win. The winning streak started with a victory over New Madrid County Central (0-14) in the Delta New Year's Invitational. The team followed...
Raider sophomore shooter putting in the work
For one particular Three Rivers basketball player, the journey has definitely had its bumps in the road, but slowly, surely, the smoothness is showing itself in Poplar Bluff. Milwaukee native Mo Niang, a sophomore transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College in Thatcher, Arizona, came to Poplar Bluff after quite the battle just to find his way onto the court and then once he did, finding the fit he believed could make him a better player.
Jongkuch injured as Raiders fall at Moberly
MOBERLY, Mo. — The Three Rivers College men’s basketball team’s 65-53 loss to the Moberly Area Greyhounds Wednesday might not have been the Raiders’ biggest loss of the night. Sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch went down with a leg injury with 6:25 left in the game and...
Fast start powers Jackson past Mules
JACKSON, Mo. — The Jackson Indians held the Poplar Bluff Mules scoreless from the field in the opening period to build up a big early lead on the way to a 67-47 win Tuesday night in SEMO Conference action. Jackson led 14-1 after the opening period, but the Mules...
Dexter's Pullum pulls up (9 times) and buries Puxico
DEXTER – There is “feeling it” in the midst of a basketball game and then there is what Dexter senior forward Brayden Pullum did on Tuesday in an 85-55 rout of a very good defensive Puxico (aside from Tuesday) squad at the Bearcat Event Center. Pullum buried...
Mules, Dexter ready for SEMO wrestling tourney
Two teams dealing with different narratives will head to Cape Girardeau for the next two days to compete in the Southeast Missouri Conference wrestling tournament. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Cape Junior High School, Poplar Bluff and Dexter are going to hit the mats in hopes of having a weekend that could be a harbinger for bigger and better things to come.
IT'S A FAMILY THING IN NAYLOR: Lady Eagle senior: ‘We are all pretty competitive’
For the Sullivan family of Naylor, it’s definitely about sports and in particular senior Harley Sullivan’s time as a Lady Eagle. The current Lady Eagle senior is surrounded by a plethora of Sullivan presences at the school as she currently toils as a member of the basketball team and has just completed her softball career earlier in the fall — although the spring season will still lend fans a chance to watch her a few more times.
Charleston plays like super heroes in blowout win over Fort Campbell
METROPOLIS, Ill. — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Charleston flying past Fort Campbell in the opening round of the 39th annual City of Metropolis Superman Classic. The top-seeded and defending tournament champion Bluejays (13-5) put on a Man of Steel-Esque performance in a 114-48 beatdown of the eighth-seeded Falcons (2-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Sikeston blows past Farmington, 77-40
FARMINGTON, Mo. – It’s been 11 days since the Sikeston Bulldogs last played a game, which came in a road loss to SEMO Conference rival Charleston on Jan. 6. With so much time in between games, Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield has ramped up his practices in order to get his team ready for a grueling stretch of games coming up in the next few weeks, with almost all of them coming on long road trips.
Super SEMO soph has turned his/team's season around quickly
A lot can change in two weeks and the perspective of people evaluating the play of Southeast Missouri State sophomore guard Phillip Russell is evidence of that. Following a road loss at UT Martin 14 days ago, a game in which Russell picked up his Ohio Valley Conference-leading eighth technical foul and had had 14 fouls called on him in a three-game stretch.
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 17: Oran boys jump on Chaffee in strong road win
Oran (9-7) scored 32 points across the second and third quarters to take down Chaffee (6-10) by a score of 49-34 on the road on Tuesday night. Oran senior Kolten Payne led the Eagles’ offense with 13 points, followed by teammates Riley Schlosser and Elijah Shoemaker with 10 points each.
