What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
