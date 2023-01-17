ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police search for armed carjacking suspect in West Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in West Seattle, and pointed a gun at the victim on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of 45th Ave. SW in Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood for reports of an armed carjacking.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

Man robbed at gunpoint near Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

SEATTLE - An employee was robbed at gunpoint near Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to Seattle Police, officers were called at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a robbery at a business near 20th Ave W and W Dravus St. They spoke with the victim, a 24-year-old man,...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire

Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 men found shot dead inside car in Georgetown

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers, crime scene investigators, and homicide detectives swarmed the Georgetown neighborhood after two men were found dead inside a car. At 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street for reports of a person shot. Arriving officers found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man accused in Renton shooting spree facing attempted murder charges

RENTON, Wash. - The man accused of going on a shooting spree in Renton just under a week ago now faces charges of attempted murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that it rush-filed the charges Wednesday afternoon. Mamadou Diallo is faces one count of first-degree assault and two...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Georgetown homicides: 2 men in car found fatally shot

SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood overnight. Police said at12:09 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street. When officers arrived, they found two men in a car with...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy