KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
q13fox.com
Woman helping friend in wheelchair sees man steal her car in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood
SEATTLE — On Thursday morning, Tam O'Donnell went over to her friend's house in the Ravenna neighborhood to drive her friend, who is in a wheelchair, to the hospital. O'Donnell left her car running while she went inside to help her friend get to the car. While the two...
q13fox.com
Police search for armed carjacking suspect in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in West Seattle, and pointed a gun at the victim on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of 45th Ave. SW in Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood for reports of an armed carjacking.
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
q13fox.com
Police search for drive-by shooting suspect in Des Moines
Police are looking for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting in Des Moines. It happened before midnight at "La Familia" sports bar on Pacific Highway.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
q13fox.com
Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle
SEATTLE - Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning. A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store. When that attempt is unsuccessful,...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
KING-5
Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings
TACOMA, Wash. — Candace Wesley and James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire say keeping up with Tacoma’s increasing homicide rate can be frustrating. “It seems like this is happening week after week, and we’re hearing, especially in this Eastside community, where they’re hearing gunshots every night,” said co-founder James Watson.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
q13fox.com
Man robbed at gunpoint near Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood
SEATTLE - An employee was robbed at gunpoint near Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to Seattle Police, officers were called at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a robbery at a business near 20th Ave W and W Dravus St. They spoke with the victim, a 24-year-old man,...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police: Suspect arrested for DUI after crashing car in front of officer
SEATTLE - Police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of DUI and causing a car crash in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. A Seattle Police officer was patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he spotted a BMW sedan reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer followed...
capitolhillseattle.com
Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire
Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
q13fox.com
Man accused in Renton shooting spree facing attempted murder charges
RENTON, Wash. - The man accused of going on a shooting spree in Renton just under a week ago now faces charges of attempted murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that it rush-filed the charges Wednesday afternoon. Mamadou Diallo is faces one count of first-degree assault and two...
q13fox.com
Georgetown homicides: 2 men in car found fatally shot
SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood overnight. Police said at12:09 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street. When officers arrived, they found two men in a car with...
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
