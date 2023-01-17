Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor, but that the federal courts lack the power to reinstate him because the case centered on state law. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle has dismissed the prosecutor's lawsuit against the governor. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges around abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as some minor crimes. The suspension had positioned DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, at the forefront of a wave of Republican opposition to progressive prosecutors.

