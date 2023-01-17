Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:46 p.m. EST
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis loses bid to get job back. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor, but that the federal courts lack the power to reinstate him because the case centered on state law. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle has dismissed the prosecutor's lawsuit against the governor. DeSantis suspended Warren last year over signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges around abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as some minor crimes. The suspension had positioned DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, at the forefront of a wave of Republican opposition to progressive prosecutors.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Extra Extra: Donald Trump keeps plugging the COVID vaccines and right-wing radio hosts are fed up
Because the MAGA faithful aren't interested in taking the W for Operation Warp Speed, here are your end-of-day links: Columbia University is booting a beloved preschool, rent is very expensive even if you have roommates, Drake uses VIP bathrooms, and more. [ more › ]
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk was summoned to court Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also...
Comments / 0