Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
abc27.com
Central Penn College partners with Peyton Walker Foundation, teaching CPR
SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, Central Penn College announced its partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation to offer life-saving training. The two-hour training will help teach trainees and award them a two-year certification in CPR/AED. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
abc27.com
Lebanon Salvation Army surpasses annual Red Kettle Campaign goal
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — This past years Annual Red Kettle Campaign for the Lebanon Salvation Army Corps. exceeded their fundraising goal of $93,000. The Red Kettle Campaign from this past season raised a total of $93,600 – surpassing their goal against all odds, according to the release. “We...
harrisburgpa.gov
City of Harrisburg 2023 Holiday Sanitation Schedule
January 2 – New Year’s Day (federal observance)
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit groups in Harrisburg are helping the homeless under the Mulberry Street Bridge get ready to move. The deadline for them to leave the encampment has been extended to Sunday, a big change for the 50 to 60 people who live there. Christian Churches United...
Nationally recognized business magazine features Lancaster Airport
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Lancaster Airport (LNS) was recently featured in a recent edition of Business View Magazine, to highlight the airport’s “impressive upgrades.” Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca, did an exclusive, in-depth interview with Lancaster Airports Director, Ed Foster. The article was published on Dec. 1 and was also printed […]
abc27.com
Hershey Gardens announce new winter offerings
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Thursday that they will be introducing a series of guided winter highlight walks, as well as a new eco-fiction book club series. The Winter Highlight Walks are scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 26, and March 28, and will run from 12...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
FOX43.com
Questions arise about City of Harrisburg's enforcement of Mulberry Street encampment eviction
FOX43 has learned Mulberry Street, the bridge and underpass, are all state property. That means the city has no enforcement on individuals staying on that property.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
abc27.com
York County Board of Commissioners announces $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds on Thursday Jan. 19. According to the York County Coroner’s official Twitter page, the York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds, as well as information on how to apply to receive funds.
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
WGAL
People in Harrisburg homeless encampment given a few more days to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge a few more days to leave the encampment. Thursday was supposed to be the deadline to leave, but there is rain in the forecast. The city is working with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and...
peninsulachronicle.com
One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County
YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
theburgnews.com
A few months in, new director Tanis Monroy has plans to make the Broad Street Market a “community hub”
Tanis Monroy was exposed to the ins and outs of running a small business at a young age. His parents owned a restaurant in Carlisle, where he grew up, giving him an appreciation for local entrepreneurship. So when he heard that Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market was searching for a new...
