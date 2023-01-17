ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Penn College partners with Peyton Walker Foundation, teaching CPR

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, Central Penn College announced its partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation to offer life-saving training. The two-hour training will help teach trainees and award them a two-year certification in CPR/AED. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
SUMMERDALE, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Salvation Army surpasses annual Red Kettle Campaign goal

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — This past years Annual Red Kettle Campaign for the Lebanon Salvation Army Corps. exceeded their fundraising goal of $93,000. The Red Kettle Campaign from this past season raised a total of $93,600 – surpassing their goal against all odds, according to the release. “We...
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Nationally recognized business magazine features Lancaster Airport

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Lancaster Airport (LNS) was recently featured in a recent edition of Business View Magazine, to highlight the airport’s “impressive upgrades.” Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca, did an exclusive, in-depth interview with Lancaster Airports Director, Ed Foster. The article was published on Dec. 1 and was also printed […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Gardens announce new winter offerings

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Thursday that they will be introducing a series of guided winter highlight walks, as well as a new eco-fiction book club series. The Winter Highlight Walks are scheduled for Jan. 28, Feb. 26, and March 28, and will run from 12...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County Board of Commissioners announces $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds on Thursday Jan. 19. According to the York County Coroner’s official Twitter page, the York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds, as well as information on how to apply to receive funds.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County

YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy