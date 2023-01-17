ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Related
Alabama Governor signs executive orders to work towards education reform

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed four executive orders as part of her promise to reform education in Alabama. One authorizes four million dollars for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Network where children will receive an age-appropriate book every month in the mail from birth until they're 5 years old.
ALABAMA STATE
MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
GO Teal and White to raise awareness about cervical cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — GO Teal and White campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer. MOBILE, Alabama (01/17/2023) -- Many women in Alabama postponed regular screenings for cervical cancer, especially during surges of COVID-19. As a result, more women could be diagnosed with cancer at later, more dangerous stages.
ALABAMA STATE
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment include stained sheets

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
MOSCOW, ID

