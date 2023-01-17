Read full article on original website
Alabama Governor signs executive orders to work towards education reform
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed four executive orders as part of her promise to reform education in Alabama. One authorizes four million dollars for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Network where children will receive an age-appropriate book every month in the mail from birth until they're 5 years old.
Alabama Attorney General visits Selma, warns people to be aware of home repair scammers
SELMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Hundreds of people were affected by the devastation in Selma and unfortunately, there's people who prey on those suffering after a natural disaster. On Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall surveyed the damage and had a message for people thinking about scamming victims just to put money in their own pockets.
MCPSS sweeps state science teaching awards
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The results are in: Mobile County Public School science teachers are among the best in the state!. The Alabama Science Teachers' Association gave out its four top teaching awards and educators in our area swept the category. Maegan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary was named Alabama...
'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post
JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
GO Teal and White to raise awareness about cervical cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — GO Teal and White campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer. MOBILE, Alabama (01/17/2023) -- Many women in Alabama postponed regular screenings for cervical cancer, especially during surges of COVID-19. As a result, more women could be diagnosed with cancer at later, more dangerous stages.
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
Items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment include stained sheets
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
