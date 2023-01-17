Read full article on original website
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond
The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
Survey finds Bend residents’ quality-of-life ratings have fallen markedly, as seen across Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend residents in a community survey last month gave distinctly lower grades to the area’s quality of life than just two years ago, city councilors were told Wednesday night, reflecting a similar decline seen across the state, amid COVID-19 impacts and economic challenges. DHM...
Eight people apply for Redmond City Council vacancy
Much like the city of Bend recently did, Redmond city councilors soon will interview applicants for a council seat left vacant by a mayor's recent election. The post Eight people apply for Redmond City Council vacancy appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
▶️ Inside look at the award-winning way Prineville stores, recovers its water
Prineville recently won an award from the League of Oregon Cities, recognizing the development of the “Aquifer Storage and Recovery System.”. It’s cool science: Hydrology, geology and engineering all mixed together. Here’s how the ASR works. During the winter when demand is low, they pump water out of...
▶️ WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera
A pair of what are believed to be foxes showed up in the middle of the night on a Bend family’s Ring camera over the weekend. Jauna Bottemiller posted the video on the I Love Bend Facebook page. It starts with one animal coming into view, with a second joining it seconds later.
Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure
After four years on the job, Bend police drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retired last month, having racked up quite an impressive haul of drug seizures, police said Tuesday. The post Bend PD drug-detection K-9 Ladybug retires after impressive 4-year tenure appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend councilors get lower-rating survey results, vote 5-2 to adopt state rules, repeal parking requirements
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At their first regular meeting of the new year, Bend city councilors heard divided testimony Wednesday night, then voted 5-2 to adopt a state-mandated directive to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments, in a bid to create more affordable housing and address climate change.
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. The post Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 20 partially reopens 80 miles east of Bend after earlier crash blocked road
HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley.
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts
Now that we're through with pumpkin pie season as well as apple, sweet potato and pecan pie seasons, it's time to kick off Boston cream pie season. The dessert was, in fact, created in Boston (in 1856, the year the Oregon Territory was established) but is a misnomer as it's not pie. So, doughnut makers glommed onto the fact that it needn't be cake, either.
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s
A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
