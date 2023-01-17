ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Celebrate ‘Da Region at 219 Day

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird, and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day. 219 Day returns to the Hammond Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. There will be Glow-in-the-Dark Axe Throwing, 9 Square Volleyball, temporary tattoos, selfie booth, a piñata and more. The event is free.
HAMMOND, IN
Northwest Health Opens Maternal – Fetal Medicine Practice in Valparaiso

Northwest Health recently welcomed triple board-certified maternal – fetal medicine specialist, Guillermo Font, M.D. Dr. Font is now providing ongoing care and management for pregnant women with a history of medical complications or current medical conditions in his new office at the Northwest Health Medical Plaza, located at 85 E. US Highway 6, Suite 120 in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
Finance Manager Russell Ghasvarian finds passion and inspiration at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo

The Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team strives not just to serve its customers, but to also go the extra mile for them. Whether it’s learning as much as they can to be extra knowledgeable about things you didn’t even realize you wanted to know or just being kind, the Currie Motors Ford of Valpo team is there for you. Russell Ghasvarian, one of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Finance Managers, is passionate about his customers and works hard to get them into the vehicles they love.
VALPARAISO, IN
The City of La Porte’s 2023 WinterFest

FRIDAY - JANUARY 27. ICE SCULPTURING DEMONSTRATIONS – FREE Friday afternoon - Plaza 618 - Downtown La Porte. Ice, ice, baby! Our downtown will transform into a frozen art gallery at Plaza 618. Enjoy the creative designs as you peruse the offerings at local shops, enjoy a hearty meal at one of the local restaurants and enjoy some time on this year's ice skating rink!
LA PORTE, IN
Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing $1M Improvement Project

CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point has broken ground on a $1 million improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf. The project includes the turf infields, as well as the proper drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment.
CROWN POINT, IN

