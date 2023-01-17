Hoosick Falls can’t corral Mt. Anthony’s offense

HOOSICK, FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One of Hoosick Falls’s four losses this season came at the hands of the Mount Anthony Patriots out of Vermont. The Panthers only lost that game by one point and were looking to avenge it tonight.

Mount Anthony led at halftime 42-24 and carried that momentum into the second half. Carter Thompson got things started with a three-point shot that extended their lead to 47-24. However, the Panthers kept chipping away at the deficit. Andrew Sparks steps up and knocks down a three-point of his own, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 19.

The Patriots offense did not let up, though. Austin Belville grabs an assist from Shemar Sookaar for an easy layup to make it 58-40 Patriots. During the fourth quarter, it was more of the same. Josh Worthington flushes a three-pointer scoring three of his 12 points on the night.

Brady Mann and the Panthers were still fighting until the end, but their late surge wasn’t enough tonight. Mount Anthony gets win number two over Hoosick Falls 73-60.

